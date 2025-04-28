The Legend of Ochi: Full list of cast explored

The Legend of Ochi is a fantasy adventure film, which was released in limited theaters on April 18, 2025, before a wide release on April 25, 2025. Isaiah Saxon, known for co-directing music videos for musicians like Panda Bear and Björk, has directed the film in his directorial debut.

Set in a remote northern village on the island of Carpathia, the film follows the story of a farm girl named Yuri who has been taught not to go out after dark and fear some legendary forest creatures named Ochi.

However, Yuri questions those narratives and beliefs once she finds a wounded baby Ochi and decides to help it reunite with its family. The film features Helena Zengel, Willem Dafoe, and several others.

Complete cast of The Legend of Ochi

1) Helena Zengel as Yuri

Helena Zengel (Image via Getty)

German actress Helena Zengel plays the role of Yuri, a shy farm girl on the island of Carpathia. Her family has raised her not to go out in the dark and fear the reclusive creatures known as the Ochi. When she finds a lost baby, Ochi, she is determined to help it return to its family.

Zengel's first credited acting role was in a TV film titled Spreewaldkrimi: Mörderische Hitze, which was released in 2014. Her first main role in a film was in Die Tochter at the age of eight. She has since appeared in the Western film News of the World and Transamazonia.

2) Willem Dafoe as Maxim

Willem Dafoe reads Gabriele Tinti Poems in Milan (Image via Getty)

Willem Dafoe plays Maxim, Yuri's father. He is a monster hunter who has a complex relationship with his daughter due to his strict behavior and adherence to tradition. Things get even more complicated between him and Yuri when she tries to reunite the lost baby Ochi with its family.

From the villain Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy to Vincent Van Gogh in the biographical film At Eternity's Gate, Dafoe has played some of the most diverse roles in his career. He has been nominated for four Academy Awards.

3) Finn Wolfhard as Petro

Finn Wolfhard at A24's The Legend Of Ochi New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Finn Wolfhard appears as Petro, Yuri's brother. Just like his sister, Petro has also been taught not to step out in the dark and fear the Ochi. Yuri's quest to unite the baby Ochi with its family begins to reshape his outlook towards the mythical creatures.

Wolfhard is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix supernatural TV series, Stranger Things. He made his film debut in 2017 with the film It, in which he appeared as Richie Tozier, and has since appeared in two installments of the Ghostbusters film franchise.

4) Emily Watson as Dasha

Emily Watson at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Emily Watson appears as Dasha, Yuri's estranged mother, in The Legend of Ochi. Dasha comes back into Yuri's life once the young girl embarks on the quest to return the baby Ochi to its family. Her appearance in the movie highlights themes of familial conflict and reconciliation.

Watson is an Academy Award nominee who has appeared in several acclaimed films and TV series. In 2024, she appeared in the film Small Things Like These alongside Cillian Murphy and the TV series Dune: Prophecy.

Supporting cast of The Legend of Ochi

Besides the aforementioned stars, several other actors appear in The Legend of Ochi. Here is a list of them:

Razvan Stoica as Ivan

Carol Bors as Carol Bors

Carol Bors as Oleg

Andrei Antoniu Anghel as Vlad

David Andrei Baltatu as Gleb

Eduard Mihail Oancea as Pavel

Tomas Otto Ghela as Tudor

Paul Manalatos as The Ochi (voice)

Zoe Midgley as Mother Ochi (voice)

Alexandra Dusa as Adult Ochi (voice)

Ana Maria Cucuta as Adult Ochi (voice)

Alexandru Condurat as Adult Ochi (voice)

Anna L. Coats as Adult Ochi (voice)

Stefan Burlacu as Victor (as Ștefan Burlacu)

Emanuel Stoicescu as Richard

Victoria Dicu as Ivan's Mother

The Legend of Ochi is now in theaters.

