The Menu soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

The black comedy horror movie The Menu, released for American audiences on November 18, 2022, has generated renewed interest among audiences. This resurgence is largely due to the film's availability on several streaming platforms, like Disney and Amazon Prime.

The Menu has captured substantial viewer attention, sparking elaborate discussions about its direction, performances, and cinematography. It has also received significant praise for its soundtrack, which acts as a narrative device within the storytelling.

Some notable tracks from the film's soundtrack include All Aboard, Welcome to Hawthorne, and The First Cheeseburger You Ever Ate. In addition to these, other tracks have also resonated with audiences, which will be explored in the upcoming sections.

The soundtrack of The Menu

The soundtrack for The Menu was put together by Colin Stetson, and the complete score album was released on the same day as the film, November 18, 2022. For those who may not know, Stetson is a well-known composer, saxophonist, and multireedist from Montreal. He has also created soundtracks for films like Hereditary (2018), Deliver Us (2020), and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022).

With that said, the film's soundtrack includes the following tracks:

All Aboard by Colin Stetson The Boat by Colin Stetson Welcome to Hawthorne by Colin Stetson A Revolution in Cuisine by Colin Stetson Nature is Timeless by Colin Stetson The Mess by Colin Stetson Taco Tuesday by Colin Stetson Fallen Angel by Colin Stetson Take the Evening Air by Colin Stetson Our Side or Theirs by Colin Stetson Do You Think You're Special? by Colin Stetson The First Cheeseburger You Ever Ate by Colin Stetson The Purifying Flame by Colin Stetson Amuse Bouche (Reprise) by Colin Stetson

About The Menu

The Menu is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy and directed by Mark Mylod. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult in leading roles. Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, and others feature in supporting roles.

The film tells the story of a food enthusiast, Tyler Ledford (Nicholas Hoult) who takes his date Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) to an exclusive restaurant located on a remote island. The restaurant is operated by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

According to Searchlight Pictures who are the distributors for the film, the official logline for the movie reads:

"A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises."

Where can you watch the movie online?

The Menu is available on Hulu in selective regions (Image via Getty)

The Menu is available for online viewing in selective regions across the world, as previously mentioned. Some platforms where the movie can be found include Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Fubo TV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Others include Disney Plus, Sling TV, Fandango at Home, YouTube, YouTube TV, and Google Play Movies.

That said, on most of the aforementioned platforms, the film is available for rent and purchase. This means for platforms that follow a subscription-based system, interested viewers would have to bear additional costs to watch the movie.

