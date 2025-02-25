The Perfect Killer on LMN: Full list of cast

Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) is set to release a new thriller, The Perfect Killer, on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time and 7 pm Central Time.

Ad

The film stars Kirsten Comerford, JaNae Armogan, Laura Provenzano, and Lora Burke. The TV movie is a mix of drama, crime, and action.

Directed by Roxanne Boisvert and written by Boisvert and Audrey C. Marie, the film follows Mila and Jack, whose lives are upended when they receive a desperate call from their daughter, Charlie.

Jack rushes to find her but ends up murdered, which leads to the family realizing they have fallen victim to an AI voice scam. As Charlie uncovers secrets with the help of her estranged birth mother, Alyssa, she begins to question everything she thought she knew about her father.

Ad

Trending

The Perfect Killer is set for a suspenseful plot and a twist on crime and technology, particularly the use of AI in a thriller.

The Perfect Killer: Full list of cast

1) Kirsten Comerford as Alyssa Price

Kirsten Comerford as Alyssa Price (Image via @kirstmford/Instagram)

Kirsten Comerford, known for her roles in Supernatural (2005), Sandra Brown's White Hot (2016), and Lucifer (2016), portrays Alyssa Price in The Perfect Killer.

Ad

Alyssa is Charlie’s estranged birth mother, who lost custody and was unable to see her daughter until she turned 16.

After her father's death, Charlie reconnects with Alyssa. Suspicion grows when the police become interested in Alyssa’s return, adding to the list of possible suspects.

2) JaNae Armogan as Mila Gibson

JaNae Armogan as Mila Gibson (Image via @janaearmogan/Instagram)

JaNae Armogan, known for Christmas with a Kiss (2023), Pocket Dial Murder (2023), and Love Triangle Nightmare (2022), stars as Mila Gibson in The Perfect Killer.

Ad

Mila’s world unravels after her husband, Jack, is murdered while searching for their stepdaughter, Charlie, who had supposedly made a desperate phone call.

When Charlie returns home unharmed, they realize they are victims of an AI voice scam. As tensions rise, Mila survives an attack by an unknown assailant, adding to the mystery.

3) Laura Provenzano as Charlie Gibson

Laura Provenzano as Charlie Gibson (Image via LMN)

Laura Provenzano, recognized for her roles in Our Mother’s Secret Affair (2024) and What Would You Kill For? (2025), plays Charlie Gibson in The Perfect Killer.

Ad

Charlie becomes the center of a chilling mystery after her father, Jack, is murdered while searching for her. A desperate phone call, believed to be from Charlie, lures Jack to his death. It is later revealed that the family was targeted in an AI voice scam.

With rising tensions and a growing list of suspects, Charlie finds herself caught between two motherly figures, Alyssa and Mila while uncovering unsettling secrets from the past.

Ad

4) Lora Burke as Melody Cambridge

Ad

Lora Burke, known for her roles in For the Sake of Vicious (2020), Poor Agnes (2017), and Lifechanger (2018), takes on the role of Melody Cambridge in The Perfect Killer.

As the investigation into Jack Gibson’s murder unfolds, Melody emerges as a key figure in the growing web of suspicion. With the revelations about Jack’s personal life and the AI voice scam that led to his death, Melody’s connection to the case raises questions about her true motives.

Ad

The Perfect Killer: List of supporting cast

Aside from the previously mentioned cast, here’s the list of additional actors joining The Perfect Killer:

Jason Reilly as Jack Gibson

Sayla de Goede as Rebecca Brady

Ben Steele Caldwell as Matthew

Erica Deutschman as Olivia

David Pinard as Officer Ferguson

Jean-Paul Najm as Tim Robertson

Tomas Chovanec as Harrison

Tonjha Richardson as Detective Faulkner

Don't miss the new TV movie thriller The Perfect Killer airs on February 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback