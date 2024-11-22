The Piano Lesson (2024): Full list of cast in the movie

The Piano Lesson (2024) is a film adaptation of August Wilson's acclaimed 1987 play of the same name, directed by Malcolm Washington. The movie was released in select U.S. theaters on November 8, 2024, and is now available for streaming on Netflix as well.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, the narrative revolves around the Charles family, focusing on a treasured heirloom—a piano meticulously crafted by an enslaved ancestor. Boy Willie, a resolute young man, intends to sell the piano to acquire land, perceiving it as a means to his future.

Nonetheless, his sister Berniece vehemently contests the notion, regarding the piano as a symbol of their family's heritage and hardships.

Samuel L. Jackson and others star in The Piano Lesson

1) Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles

Trending

Jackson portrays the head of the Charles household, providing wisdom and stability. Known for roles in Pulp Fiction and the Avengers series, his extensive filmography spans various genres.

2) John David Washington as Boy Willie Charles

John David Washington plays the ambitious brother determined to sell the family piano. His notable works include BlacKkKlansman and Tenet.

3) Danielle Deadwyler as Berniece Charles

A still from The Piano Lesson (Image via Netflix)

Deadwyler embodies the protective sister who values the piano's heritage. She has appeared in Till and The Harder They Fall.

4) Ray Fisher as Lymon

In The Piano Lesson, Fisher portrays Boy Willie's friend and confidant. He is recognized for his depiction of the superhero Victor Stone / Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, notably in Justice League (2017).

5) Michael Potts as Wining Boy Charles

Potts plays the wandering, musical uncle. The actor is best known for playing Brother Mouzone in The Wire, Mafala Hatimbi in The Book of Mormon, and Slow Drag in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. True Detective's first season featured him as Detective Gilbough.

Supporting cast

A still from The Piano Lesson (Image via Netflix)

Skylar Aleece Smith as Maretha Charles, portrays Berniece's young daughter, representing the family's future.

Stephan James plays the deceased father of Boy Willie and Berniece, whose legacy influences the family's decisions.

Corey Hawkins as Avery Brown, takes on the role of a preacher with aspirations. He is known for "Straight Outta Compton" and "In the Heights."

Erykah Badu, the Grammy-winning singer makes a cameo as Lucille, adding a musical element to the film.

Malik J. Ali as Willie Boy depicts an ancestor whose history is intertwined with the piano's carvings.

Jerrika Hinton as Grace stays connected to Boy Willie's journey. She is recognized for her role in Grey's Anatomy.

Gail Bean as Dolly portrays a friend of the family, adding depth to the community's portrayal.

Matrell Smith as Crawley plays a character whose past actions impact the present narrative.

Jay Peterson as James Sutter represents the Sutter family, linked to the piano's history.

Melanie Jeffcoat as Miss Ophelia is deeply connected to the piano's origin.

Crew details in The Piano Lesson

Malcolm Washington makes his feature directorial debut with The Piano Lesson (2024). Known for his passion for storytelling, he also co-wrote the screenplay with Virgil Williams.

Denzel Washington and Todd Black, known for their collaboration on previous August Wilson adaptations like Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, are producers of the film.

Katia Washington, Jennifer Roth, and Constanza Romero, Wilson’s widow, contribute as executive producers, maintaining the play’s legacy and its cultural significance in this film adaptation.

Mike Gioulakis, the director of photography, captures 1936 Pittsburgh, while Leslie Jones edits the film to maintain a seamless narrative flow that keeps the story engaging and emotionally moving. With detailed and immersive production design, David J. Bomba recreates the 1930s and the family's history.

The Piano Lesson (2024) is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback