The Seat: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Formula 1 fans worldwide can't wait for the much-anticipated documentary The Seat, set to be released on Netflix on May 5, 2025. This 45-minute film, directed by Kyle Thrash, takes an intimate look at significant decisions made in Formula 1's recent history. It refers to the promotion of Kimi Antonelli to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team for the 2025 season.

Ad

The movie comes out right after the Miami Grand Prix for fans who want to learn more about what went on behind the scenes to make this bold move.

The documentary has a lot of information about how Mercedes makes decisions. The private WhatsApp conversations that Kimi Antonelli had that were so important to her becoming the third-youngest rookie in F1 history are shown.

The documentary is about Antonelli's personal growth as well as how important his choice was from a strategic point of view.

Ad

Trending

The Seat is going to be released on May 5, 2025

Ad

Starting May 5, 2025, fans can stream the much-anticipated documentary The Seat on Netflix. Formula 1 fans will be excited about this release because it comes right after the Miami Grand Prix.

The movie gives special access to private WhatsApp conversations that were essential in deciding to promote Kimi Antonelli to the Mercedes F1 team.

The documentary is a partnership between WhatsApp, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and Netflix. This is a never-before-seen look into the negotiations that led to the team's decision.

Ad

Plot of the documentary

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kimi Antonelli, who is 18 years old, was picked by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team to replace the legendary Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 Formula 1 season. The Seat tells the story of his journey.

The documentary gives a never-before-seen look into the conversations going on behind the scenes at Mercedes by giving viewers access to private WhatsApp messages that helped decide to promote Antonelli. These messages show the thought that went into this decision and team captain Toto Wolff's part in making it happen.

Ad

The documentary is mostly about the choice to choose Antonelli, but it also shows some of his life and background. It talks about his Italian background, how his close-knit family has always been there for him, and the mental and physical preparation he needs to go into such a high-pressure environment.

Antonelli is the third-youngest rookie in the history of Formula One. Antonelli's emotional and professional growth is shown in The Seat as he deals with the challenges of being thrown into one of the best teams in the world. It shows the stress about whether he was ready for F1 and the debate within Mercedes about whether they made the right choice in hiring him.

Ad

The movie shows the ups and downs of Antonelli's training, as well as the important events that will shape his career and future in the sport.

What’s in the trailer?

Ad

The trailer opens with the world of Formula 1, where you can be on top one minute and then be looking for answers the next. When the voiceover says, "Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes," it's clear that the team's strategy is going to change in a big way.

Kimi Antonelli is seen in the trailer being told,

"This is about you, Kimmy. You're a Mercedes Formula 1 driver next year."

Ad

Antonelli's spinning during a test shows how much pressure he is under.

"You've driven the best drivers before, and now you're behind the wheel of a teenager."

Someone is warning,

"He hasn't been proven yet," showcasing the challenges ahead.

The Seat trailer also shows Antonelli getting ready mentally and physically, with the decision and the new season weighing heavily on him. There is a lot of pressure on Kimi Antonelli in the line,

Ad

"So much pressure on Kimi Antonelli," showcasing his dedication and commitment.

The Seat will premiere on Netflix on May 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More