The Surrender (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored 

The Surrender is a horror film written and directed by Julia Max. Produced by Codependent Films, the film was released on Shudder on May 23, 2025.

The story follows a mother-daughter duo, Barbara and Megan, who are caregivers of their family's patriarch, Robert. After he succumbs to his illness, the mother tries to bring him back from the dead by performing a dangerous ritual.

Kate Burton and Colby Minifie play Barbara and Megan, respectively. Neil Sandilands plays the character who is invited to perform the ritual. The supporting cast includes Chelsea Alden, Vaughn Armstrong, Riley Rose Critchlow, Mia Ellis, LeAnne Fuller, and Lola Prince Kelly.

The main cast of The Surrender

Colby Minifie as Megan

Colby Minifie (Image via Shudder)

Colby Minifie plays the lead character of Mega, who reluctantly takes part in her mother's obsession to bring her father back to life. However, as the ritual progresses, she has to fight for her survival.

Minifie gained prominence for playing Ashley Barrett in The Boys and Gen V. Her other works include Submission, Radium Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Kate Burton as Barbara

Kate Burton (Image via Shudder)

Kate Burton's Barbara is completely consumed by the caregiving responsibility of her husband. Even his death couldn't stop her obsession with taking care of him, eventually taking a sinister turn.

Burton has had a career spanning over multiple decades. She has been part of films such as August, Unfaithful, What Just Happened, and 127 Hours, among several others. She also found success on television with Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

Neil Sandilands as The Man

Neil Sandilands (Image via Shudder)

Neil Sandilands plays the man who carries out the resurrection ritual. However, during the process, things get out of his control, putting everyone in danger.

Sandilands is a South African filmmaker and actor with over 3 decades of experience. He has directed multiple short films and has also worked as an editor and cinematographer. His acting credits include The Americans, The 100, Coyote Lake, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes etc.

The additional cast of The Surrender

Below is the additional list of actors and the role they play in the film:

Chelsea Alden as Young Barbara

Vaughn Armstrong as Robert

Riley Rose Critchlow as Lacey

Mia Ellis as Nikki

LeAnne Fuller as Lost Soul

Lola Prince Kelly as Alexa

Richard B. Larimore as Lost Soul

Hal Perry as Lost Soul

Pete Ploszek as Young Robert

Judith Foster Thompson as Lost Soul

Alaina Pollack as Young Megan

Bill Pryor as Lost Soul

What is The Surrender about?

The Surrender delves into a mother's and daughter's struggle to accept the loss of their loved one. Inability to cope with the reality of life and death leads them to a sinister journey of obsession. Here's the official synopsis by Shudder:

"When the family patriarch dies, a grieving mother and daughter risk their lives to perform a brutal resurrection ritual and bring him back from the dead."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Surrender and other such films on Shudder.

