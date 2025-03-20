The Toxic Avenger reboot: Release date, trailer, and more

The Toxic Avenger reboot is set to be released in the theatres on August 29, 2025. The superhero black comedy is directed by Macon Blair and is based on the 1980s cult classic franchise created by Lloyd Kaufman. American actor Peter Dinklage stars as the lead in the movie, playing the role of Winston Gooze, also known as The Toxic Avenger.

Other supporting actors in the movie include Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Sarag Niles, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, and Macon Blair himself. As per Deadline, The Toxic Avenger reboot first premiered on September 21, 2023, as part of the Fantastic Fest lineup 2023. Cineverse is set to make its wider release in August 2025.

The story of The Toxic Avenger is about a janitor named Winston Gooze who falls into a pit of toxic waste and turns himself into a mutant creature named Toxie. He soon embarks on a journey to punish the bureaucrat and crime lords while acting as a savior of those in need.

The Toxic Avenger reboot released its first Official Teaser

The Toxic Avenger reboot released its first official teaser on March 19, 2025. The scene opens up similar to the commercial of a fictional fast-food restaurant named Miss Meat. The scene soon turns gory as Toxic arrives at the scene and cleans off the jaw of a gangster with his signature mop.

The violence portrayed in the trailer established a connection to the original Llyod Kaufamn's cult classic movie, released in 1984. The Toxic Avenger franchise is known for its signature dark comedy, blended with scenes involving gory and hardcore violence. All the movies in the franchise are released by Troma Entertainment, known for producing low-budget B-movies, often involving black comedy and gruesome violence.

What is the plot of The Toxic Avenger reboot?

The Toxic Avenger reboot is a reimagined version of the character of Melvin Junko from The Toxic Avenger (1984). In the reboot, Melvin's name is changed to Winston Gooze. The story of The Toxic Avenger reboot revolves around a poor and oppressed janitor, Winston, who works at the fictional Garb-X Health Club.

Winston suffers from a terminal illness and needs expensive treatment to be cured. However, the corrupt officials on the top refuse to pay for his treatment, which leads to the disease becoming worse. Without any option left, the janitor decides to rob the company he works for but meets a terrible accident.

Winston Gooze accidentally falls into a toxic waste pit, transforming into a deformed monster. He is soon turned into a mutant, and his mop becomes a weapon that can melt enemies like acid. Soon, Winston embarks on a journey to find justice for the oppressed by punishing corrupt wealthy officials who have harmed him and others like him.

In The Toxic Avenger reboot, actor Kevin Bacon plays the role of Bob Garbinger, a corrupt official in Winston's company. Elijah Wood takes up the role of Bob's brother, Fritz Garbinger. Taylour Paige plays the role of detective and investigative reporter JJ Doherty, and Jacob Tremblay takes the role of Wade Gooze, Winston's stepson.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming dark comedy movie.

