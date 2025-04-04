The true story behind October 8 (2025), explained

October 8 is a documentary produced by Wendy Sachs, which made its theatrical release on March 14, 2025. The documentary delves into the emergence of anti-Semitism in social media and college campuses following the Hamas' conflict with Israel on October 7, 2023.

The documentary primarily focuses on showcasing the Hamas occupation of Israel. As per a BBC article published on March 23, 2025, the Hamas conflict on Israel took 1200 lives in a few hours. 251 civilians were taken as hostages, entire families were shot to death, and their houses were burned.

As per a Fox News article published on March 13, 2025, the documentary was created out of Wendy Sachs's personal experience, describing her account of anti-Israeli protests in Times Square on October 8, following the attack.

October 8 is based on Wendy Sachs's personal experience of anti-Semitic protests

As per Fox News, on October 7, 2023, veteran filmmaker Wendy Sachs was visiting her daughter, Lexi, who was studying at the University of Wisconsin. This was when she first saw the news of a mass Hamas occupation of the villages in southern Israel.

Reportedly, Wendy and her daughter saw in the news that Hamas soldiers marched into rural houses, killed all the members, and then burned them while people were still inside. She spoke to Fox News, recalling:

"The images coming out of Israel, babies and children, young people, grandparents being murdered. Their murders were being livestreamed, being put on Facebook. The videos from Telegram of Nova Festival, young people being taken hostage and kidnaped into Gaza."

Sachs revealed to Fox News that the next day, she saw protestors on Times Square, supporting the Hamas occupation, and using anti-Semitic slogans. Sachs revealed that she saw over 30 students from Harvard, celebrating the attack and blaming Israelis for their situation.

Sachs further said that she saw the same kind of protests happening among students at other major universities. This spanned from Columbia to NYU to Tulane to MIT, Cornell, and Penn.

Wendy Sachs revealed that experiencing this reaction from the students after the conflict made her start the documentary.

"And so, by the end of October, I knew that I needed to document what was happening. And that's when I wrote a treatment for the film," she said.

As per Wendy Sachs, October 8 is a documentary that examines the rise of antisemitic ideals among the most prestigious colleges in the United States.

What to expect from the October 8 documentary

Wendy Sachs is an American author and filmmaker who is known for directing Surge (2020), My Generation (2024), and October 8 (2025). She is also known for authoring multiple books, including Fearless and Free and How She Really Does It.

As per Fox News, during the production of October 8, Wendy Sachs took personal interviews from 80 people who experienced first hand accounts of the Hamas conflict. This involves politicians, civilian survivors, college students, and activists.

Some of the notable figures who are featured in the documentary include advocate Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League, podcaster Dan Senor, and another podcaster, Lorenzo Vidino, from George Washington University. Other key figures include actor and activist Debra Messing, politician Ritchie Torres, and Noa Tishby, who is also an Israeli actress and activist.

Viewers can check out our other articles to learn more details about the October 8 documentary.

