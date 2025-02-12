The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep ending explained: Who is behind the mysterious killings of the pearl-divers?

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is Netflix's new addition to its animated franchise, which Kang Hei Chul directs. Written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, the movie is a loose adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Little Sacrifice. The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep released on February 11, 2025, on Netflix.

In The Witcher's live-action series timeline, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set in Season 1, episode 5, and Episode 6. The movie takes place after Geralt fights off a djinn and saves his love Yennefer. After leaving Vengerberg, Geralt and Jaskier find themselves arriving in a small seaside town named Bremervoord.

Soon the duo discover that someone from the sea is mysteriously killing the pearl divers and fisherman. The king of named Usveldt, hired Geralt and Jaskier to investigate behind the mysterious killings. However, at the end of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, they discover that the king himself, along with the sea witch Melusina, was behind the murders.

Why did King Usveldt and Sea Witch Melusina conspire to murder the local pearl-divers

King Usveldt and Sea Witch Melusina conspire a plan to wage a war between humans and the merpeople (Image via Netflix)

At the beginning of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, it is shown that Agloval, the prince of Bremervoord, is in love with the sea princess Sh’eenaz, who is a mermaid. When King Usveldt comes to know about it, he realizes that if Agloval marries Sh’eenaz, she won't be able to birth a human child.

Agloval was the king's only legitimate son and the sole heir of the kingdom. Marrying Sh’eenaz will end King Usveldt's entire legacy. Hence, he conspired with the sea witch Melusina, to kill the local fisherman, to make Agloval believe that the merpeople were actually their enemies.

Why did Melusina want to wage a war between humans and the merpeople?

Melusina wanted to take revenge on her sister Dahut by destroying her entire family and taking the throne (Image via Netflix)

The sea witch Melusina was Sh’eenaz's aunt, and the sister to Dahut. Years back, she was the first lover of King Basim. However, Melusina's only weakness was that she couldn't provide the King with an heir. Hence, Basim married her sister Dahut, and Sh’eenaz was born.

This shattered Melusina and gave birth to a sense of revenge in her. She began practicing dark magic and ended up becoming the infamous sea witch. She wanted to wage a war between humans and the merpeople, eliminate Basim's entire legacy, and start a kingdom of her own.

At the end of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Geralt reveals that Melusina drank a magic potion and shape-shifted into the sea-titan Kraken. The attacks on the fisherman were not committed by multiple people but by the Kraken, a giant octopus with eight limbs. However, Geralt kills Melusina in the end, which stops the war between humans and merpeople.

Why did Prince Agloval turn himself into a merman at the end of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Geralt kills Melusina and ends the war between humans and the merpeople (Image via Netflix)

Melusina was the prime conspirator behind brainwashing Sh’eenaz. Disguising as a kind aunt, Melusina hands over a magic potion to Sh’eenaz, making her capable of becoming a human. Melusina lures the Sea Princess, to drink the potion, so that she can become a human, and marry Agloval, without any war or conflict.

Melusina planned to strip Dahut of her child and exact revenge. However, Sh’eenaz kept the potion until the very end. The title of Andrzej Sapkowski's short story, A Little Sacrifice, becomes highly relevant here. She wanted to test whether Agloval was willing to make the same sacrifice she wanted to make for him.

Prince Agolval drinks the magic potion and joins the kingdom of merpeople (Image via Netflix)

At the end of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Prince Agloval realizes that his father had deceived him into hating the merpeople. The entire war, which took hundreds of lives, was only the result of King Usveldt and Melusina's conspiracy.

Agloval realizes that the only way he could be truly happy, was to be with Sh’eenaz, even if it meant he had to make a little sacrifice. Hence, at the end of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, on their wedding day, Agloval drinks the magic potion itself, to prove his love for Sh’eenaz.

It was a harsh strike against Usveldt's pride, which led him to lose not just his Kinsmen, but his son himself. In the end, Bremervoord is left barren, without any heir to continue Usveldt's reign. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep ends, leaving a moral for any future ruler, signifying excess pride and ego, will only lead towards damnation.

The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep is available on Netflix. Check our other articles to learn more about Netflix's The Witcher live-action series, while also the animated movies.

