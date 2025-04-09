There's No Way Out on LMN: Full list of cast for the thriller

Lifetime's thriller There's No Way Out follows the story of two underfed teenage sisters, Juniper and Briar, who arrive in the picturesque town of Buellesberg. Local nurse Shannon and her husband Rob take them in, seeing the girls as a chance to fulfill their parental dreams. However, as they open their home, the girls' biological parents come searching, willing to do whatever it takes to reclaim their daughters.
The film is set to premiere on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 8/7c. Directed by Dylan Pearce, the movie is exclusive to LMN, with no current plans for release on other platforms.
There's No Way Out features Elizabeth Longshaw as Shannon, Stafford Perry as Rob, and Marcus Rosner in a significant role. These actors bring depth to the complex family dynamics portrayed in the film.
Key Characters in Lifetime's There's No Way Out
1) Elizabeth Longshaw as Shannon
Elizabeth Longshaw stars as Shannon, a compassionate nurse in Buellesberg. She welcomes Juniper and Briar into her home, treating them like the children she never had. Her role is pivotal as she faces off against the girls’ biological parents, protecting them from any harm.
Shannon’s bond with Rob strengthens their resolve. Longshaw starred in The Motorist and Dying in Plain Sight. Her ability to convey quiet strength might be demonstrated in There's No Way Out as well like previous works.
2) Stafford Perry as Rob
Rob, played by Stafford Perry, is Shannon’s loyal husband in the film. He supports her choice to shelter the sisters, but his protective instincts kick in when danger arrives. His relationship with Shannon forms the emotional backbone of their fight against Dan and Kim.
Perry has appeared in Secrets in the Wilderness and Black Summer. He’s a regular in Hallmark movies, known for steady, relatable performances.
3) Marcus Rosner as Dan
Marcus Rosner is a Canadian actor who brings Dan to life, one of the biological parents with dark intentions. He’s a key antagonist, pushing the story’s tension as he tries to reclaim Juniper and Briar. His clash with Shannon and Rob fuels the thriller’s core conflict.
Rosner has acted in films such as The Killer Downstairs and Autumn in the Vineyard. His past performances showcase his knack for intense roles.
4) Emily James as Juniper
Emily James plays the role of Juniper in There's No Way Out. Juniper is a significant character who plays a role in either aiding or complicating Briar’s escape from her abusive relationship. Though the full extent of Juniper’s involvement remains under wraps as of now.
Emily James is a classically trained actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has appeared in several indie films and TV shows. Her previous credits include appearances in Under the Banner of Heaven and Disillusioned.
5) Alayna Edwards as Briar
In the role of Briar, Alayna Edwards plays the younger, frail sister dependent on Juniper and Shannon. Her illness makes her a target in her parents’ dangerous plan, adding urgency to the plot.
Edwards has been in The Order and the indie film Under the Banner of Heaven. Her past performances highlight her skill in portraying fragile yet impactful characters.
Supporting Cast in Lifetime's There's No Way Out
Here's a list of the remaining cast members featured in There's No Way Out.
- Nikki Rae Hallow as Holly
- Ashlee Pearce as Anne
- Laird James Reghenas as Officer Edmunds
Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch There's No Way Out as it releases on Lifetime.