Disney's CinemaCon panel was held on April 3, 2025, and Zootopia 2 was one of the titles to be featured during the event. Two clips from the film were shown to those in attendance, and one of these also revealed that Abbot Elementary star Quinta Brunson is joining the film too, and playing the role of Dr. Fuzzby, who happens to be Nick and Judy's therapist in the film.

Ad

Following the reveal of Nick and Judy having a therapist in Zootopia 2, many fans wondered why the two characters are in therapy, given how the first film ended. Since the film follows them working together to uncover another conspiracy, it looks like the two are going to have some issues while working together to take down a new criminal terrifying the town.

Many fans were excited to see the possibility of where it will lead them and exactly what got them to be in therapy as well. Many fans questioned whether the two are having some workplace problems while also questioning why they are in that position in the first place. Here are some of the reactions:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They’re in therapy?" questioned one fan.

"I've always thought Nick and Judy have a pretty complicated relationship, and seeing them in therapy is a great idea for plot development," said another fan.

"Okay how much y'all wanna bet this going to be some couple's therapy joke where the therapist misunderstood thinking Nick & Judy are a couple later pretending nothing happens just to satisfy the shippers with some one WildHopps moment?" said another fan.

Ad

"Warning: this is me spiralling... WHAT IF JUDY IS OVERPROTECTIVE WITH NICK AHH idk and Nick depends on Judy a lot af. AND THEY CAN'T WORK CUZ THEY NEED TO BE INDIVIDUALS AND WORK AS A TEAM AHHH," expressed another fan.

Netizens took to social media to share their theories.

"They’re in therapy because Nick realized he should never have become a cop and now Judy’s trying to come to terms with them becoming fuzzy versions of the Punisher," joked another fan.

Ad

"'Their' as in plural....as in couples therapy? no friends go to therapy together and why would a job have them seem mental help together, they would just send HR............. NICK AND JUDY ARE A COUPLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE," theorized another fan.

"Of all things to happen in this sequel I don’t think I could’ve guessed 'Nick and Judy go to therapy,'" said another fan.

Ad

"TO THINK FANFICTION GOT IT RIGHT THAT NICK AND JUDY DO THERAPY KAJSDKFSAJKDFSD," said another fan.

Also read: Zootopia 2: Everything we know so far

Breaking down the Zootopia 2 footage from CinemaCon

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the Zootopia 2 showcase at CinemaCon, many media publications put out a description of what was shown during the event. Screenrant revealed that the footage begins with Nick and Judy joining a police therapist who is trying to make out exactly what's going on with them. Apparently, Nick and Judy are having trouble working together.

Judy then tries shutting down the therapist by saying that everything between them is fine, but the therapist does point out that Nick seems to be emotionally shut down, and that's where the clip for Zootopia 2 ends. It certainly looks like the film is going to further develop the relationship of the duo.

Ad

For further updates on Zootopia 2, stay tuned with us.

Also read: What is Zootopia 2 about? Music sensation Shakira returns as Gazelle in the sequel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback