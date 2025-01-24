Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairs since their relationship began in 2017. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and the Coldplay frontman have largely kept their relationship discreet, leading to speculation about their current status.

On January 18, 2025, the pair was seen together in Mumbai, India, fueling the continuing curiosity about their relationship. According to People and Elle, Johnson and Martin were present at a Coldplay concert and were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple with actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi.

The sightings quickly gained attention, with fans taking to social media to share their excitement. Their joint appearance at these public events provided a rare look into their relationship, sparking renewed interest in their private lives amid ongoing speculation about their bond.

The online reactions began with a tweet from @bieberbless10, who excitedly wrote,

"They still together? My faith in love is restored!"

Another user, @nuttybabe, expressed joy over their appearance, saying,

"I don't think we have ever seen Chris and Dakota so happy and relaxed. I'm not sure we have ever seen them like this. I'm loving it though."

A third fan, @techguystu, added a touch of envy, tweeting,

"I'm officially jealous. 😭 Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are having late night walks in Mumbai every day."

The couple’s dynamic during their Mumbai visit also caught the attention of fans. One user, @tender_DMJ, admired Chris’s protective nature, tweeting a video of the couple and stating:

"Chris always protecting Dakota, as he should 🥹."

Similarly, @dakotasrare shared,

"And Chris being a gentleman and so protective about Dakota all the time, protecting her from the paparazzi. We love a man who protects his lady 🤏🏽."

The images from their outing prompted widespread admiration, with @dakotasrare posting an image of Chris and Dakota walking on the streets of mumbai:

"DAKOTA JOHNSON AND CHRIS MARTIN YESTERDAY 💙."

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin relationship timeline

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin first crossed paths in October 2017 when they were seen dining at Sushi Park together in Los Angeles. By November 2017, Johnson was seen attending Coldplay’s concert in Argentina, solidifying speculation about their relationship.

2On December 12, 2017, Us Weekly confirmed their romance, reporting that:

“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating.”

In 2021, during a concert, Martin described Johnson as his “universe.” At about the same time, Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour reported that the duo had moved in together, signifying a new phase in their relationship.

On January 10, 2021, Elle stated that Dakota Johnson was seen with an emerald engagement ring in December 2020, sparking rumors of their engagement.

Although faced with some public scrutiny, including rumors of a breakup in August 2024, a spokesperson for the couple explained the situation during an interview with E! on August 16, 2024, asserting that the rumors were "false" and that the couple was "happily together."

Their recent Mumbai visit follows several years of documented moments in their relationship, including both personal milestones and public appearances.

While the couple has not issued a statement about their current relationship status, their recent Mumbai outing has drawn significant attention online, offering fans a glimpse into their lives.

