"This is bleak": Fans disappointed by no one wanting to do Actors on Actors series with Sebastian Stan after he portrayed Donald Trump

While Sebastian Stand is receiving acclaim for his performance as Donald Trump in the film The Apprentice, it may have alienated him from a section of Hollywood as well. In a video that was recently shared by X user @MaggieMinLA, Stan and director Ali Abbasi held a Q&A for their film, and there the actor revealed that he had an opportunity to do Variety's actors on actors, but couldn't do it.

Sebastian Stan revealed this was because they ultimately couldn't find an actor for him to have a conversation with as their publicists were afraid of them talking about The Apprentice.

"I had an offer to do Variety Actor on Actor this Friday, and I couldn't find another actor to do it with me because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn't do it," said Stan.

With Donald Trump recently having won the 2024 election and being set to be the next President of the United States of America, the climate is already tense. However, this did evoke a passionate response from the fans who called the situation "bleak."

"Jesus this is bleak. First we get actors apologizing for expressing frustration after the election & now the Apprentice is going to be buried for what? Fear of retribution? This is alarming. We should be alarmed," said a user on X.

"This beyond reprehensible," condemned another user.

"Cowardice and disrespect to their peer. He had a marvellous year with two films, we should celebrate Seb Stan’s career. Such a beautiful man," said another user.

Other fans also urged folks to watch Sebastian Stan's performance in The Apprentice and commended his work in the film. Labeling the movie as "honest", fans spoke about how it should be watched by everyone.

"Please watch The Apprentice. It’s not a perfect movie, but it’s a really profound, honest, and uncomfortable look at the man who currently sits at the nexus of American political culture. If you care about the political nature of art, you should see this film. Period," urged a fan.

"This is besides the point, but I really did not expect Sebastian Stan to be the most interesting/brave actor of all the Marvel actors post-Endgame," said another fan.

"This is exactly what I've been saying would happen. Actresses 'regretting' statements about Trump and men like him in Hollywood and actors refusing to speak with Sebastian about a film about Trump is just the beginning. This is what fasicm in artistic spaces looks like," said another user.

What is Sebastian Stan's The Apprentice about?

The Apprentice is a film, based on Donald Trump directed by Ali Abbasi. It stars Sebastian Stan as the controversial billionaire as the film explores his early days working as a real estate businessman in New York City. The official synopsis as per Rotten Tomatoes reads as:

"A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé -- someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win."

Joining Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice are Jeremy Strong, Maria Bakalova, Martin Donovan, and more. It was released in theatres on October 11, 2024, in the U.S.A. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

