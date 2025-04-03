"Thor, Hulk, Storm and Druig"- Bart Layton's Crime 101 is arriving in theatres, and fans can't wait after the first look arrived at CinemaCon

The long-awaited film by Bart Layton, Crime 101, set to release in 2026, dropped its first trailer at CinemaCon this week. This heist movie based in Los Angeles features an exciting cast, leaving fans reeling in excitement for its release. Directed and co-produced by documentary filmmaker Bart Layton, Crime 101 is the official movie adaptation of the novella of the same name by Don Winslow.

The film is produced by Working Title Films, Raw, and The Story Factory, and is to be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. Chris Hemsworth, the star of the movie, joined the team of producers alongside Ben Grayson. Filming began in October 2024, and the first teaser was ready to drop on April 2, 2025, at CinemaCon.

Bart Layton, Halle Berry, and Chris Hemsworth at CinemaCon 2025 - Inside - Source: Getty

Premise of Crime 101

The story follows Davis, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, a jewel thief based in LA, who has successfully evaded the law for years using his personal guidebook to pulling off heists he calls "Crime 101".

Davis comes head-to-head with the relentless Detective Lou Lubesnick. While Pedro Pascal was originally chosen for this role, he stepped down due to scheduling conflicts, and Mark Ruffalo now takes on the role as the detective eager to put an end to the notorious Davis' heists along the Pacific Coast.

Davis' go-to escape plan involves the LA-based 101 Freeway, inspiring the title for his personal guidebook. Layton suggested that he used this opportunity to represent Los Angeles in a fresh, new style unique to Hollywood.

The vast list of cast members also includes Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry, Monica Barbaro, Nick Nolte, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and many others, although their roles are not disclosed yet.

Fans can't wait for Crime 101

Since the sneak peek at CinemaCon last week, the internet has been in a shambles over the long wait time to watch this thriller.

"Need the crime 101 release date #CinemaCon", one fan requests on X.

"‘crime 101’ will be released next year. i don’t know what to feel about this", said another user on X

Some movie buffs were particularly impressed by the film's exciting cast lineup.

"Loved the way the footage looked for CRIME 101. Mark Ruffalo tries to track down a jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth), with Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, and more getting involved. Really dig the style of this one. #CinemaCon", said a critic on X.

"A crime thriller with Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan? This is going to be one of the most intense films in 2026!", wrote a fan.

Fans of Chris Hemsworth also chimed in.

"the crime 101 trailer opens with monica barbaro asking chris hemsworth if hes worn handcuffs and i think this information is important to a few of my friends #CinemaCon", wrote one fan.

"Chris Hemsworth is already the thief of our hearts", one fan wrote in reaction to the film's announcement.

While Crime 101's official release date is yet to be announced, fans are hopeful that it will hit cinemas across the US in early 2026.

