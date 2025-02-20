To Catch a Killer: Full list of cast and characters in the Netflix movie

To Catch a Killer is a crime drama film directed by Damián Szifron from a screenplay by Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham. Vertical Entertainment released it in the United States on April 21, 2023. It was added to the Netflix library on February 19, 2025.

Ad

The film follows an inexperienced young investigator Elenor, chasing after a terrifying mass murderer. Wrestling with the demons of her past, she might be the only person who can understand the mind of this unpredictable killer and bring him to justice.

The film stars Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jovan Adepo in prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Ralph Inesona, Richard Zeman, and Dusan Dukic.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

The main cast of To Catch a Killer

Shailene Woodley as Eleanor Falco

Ad

Trending

Shailene Woodley (Image via RainMaker Films)

Shailene Woodley plays a modern version of Clarice Starling as Eleanor Falco, who becomes involved in finding a terrifying killer operating in Baltimore. In her pursuit, she must also wrestle with the demons of her past to bring the culprit to justice.

Ad

Shailene Woodley is one of the most versatile young actresses in Hollywood. She began her acting career in 1999 with the television film Replacing Dad. Her big break came with the romantic drama The Spectacular Now with Miles Teller in 2013. Since then she has been part of projects such as The Fault in Our Stars, The Divergent Series, and Big Little Lies.

Ben Mendelsohn as Geoffrey Lammark

Ben Mendelsohn (Image via Filmnation Entertainment)

Ben Mendelsohn plays FBI Special Agent Geoffrey Lammark, who is tasked to lead the manhunt organized to catch the sniper who killed random civilians on New Year's Eve. He is impressed by young Eleanor's perceptiveness and makes her a part of the team.

Ad

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn rose to prominence with his roles in the 1987 coming-of-age film The Year My Voice Broke. He continued to perform in acclaimed theatre productions while pursuing a film career with roles in films such as The Big Steal, The New World, Darkest Hour, and Lost River.

Jovan Adepo as Jack Mackenzie

Jovan Adepo (Image via Filmnation Entertainment)

Jovan Adepo's Jack Mackenzie is Elenor's partner in solving the crime in To Catch a Killer. A Baltimore police officer, Mackenzie provides every possible assistance to Elenor as she pursues justice.

Ad

Adepo, an apprentice of Viola Davis, started his career with the drama Fences, directed by Denzel Washington. His next big role came in the horror film Mother! alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, and Ed Harris. Since then, he has starred in When They See Us, Babylon, and His Three Daughters.

The additional cast of To Catch a Killer

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they are playing in To Catch a Killer:

Shailene Woodley as Eleanor Falco

Ben Mendelsohn as Geoffrey Lammark

Jovan Adepo as Jack Mackenzie

Ralph Ineson as Dean Possey

Richard Zeman as Frank Grabar

Dusan Dukic as Krupp

Jason Cavalier as Marquand

Nick Walker as Jesse Capleton

Darcy Laurie as Rodney Lang

Mark Camacho as Cheif Jackson

Frank Schorpion as Nathan Bowen

Marcello Bezina as a SWAT Commander

Dawn Lambing as Irene Michkin

Martyne Musau as Samantha

Adam LeBlanc as a Diner Manager

Daniel Brochu as Intefering Man

Sean Tucker as Officer Coleman

Maurizio Terrazzano as a Police Lieutenant

Ad

About To Catch a Killer

Ad

To Catch a Killer is an atmospheric film that gradually unveils the mystery, leaving the viewers intrigued throughout its runtime. The chase intensifies as time runs out, forcing the cops to stay on their toes to catch the serial killer. Here's how the streaming platform describes the plot of the film:

"A perceptive Baltimore cop confronts her personal demons while helping an FBI agent hunt down the sniper behind a lethally precise mass shooting spree."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on To Catch a Killer and other films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback