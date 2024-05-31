Tony Goldwyn's Ezra: Full list of cast 

Tony Goldwyn who starred as Gordan Gray in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer has directed the movie Ezra. This American comedy-drama was written by Tony Spiridakis and produced by William Horberg, Jon Kilik, Tony Spiridakis, and Tony Goldwyn. Ezra first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023.

The film tells the story of divorced standup comedian Max Bernal, as he faces difficulties while raising his autistic son Ezra.

The synopsis of Ezra reads as—

"EZRA follows Max Bernal a stand-up comedian living with his father while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra (introducing William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife. When forced to confront difficult decisions about their son's future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives."

It continues—

"Directed by Tony Goldwyn, who also appears in the film alongside additional cast members Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg, EZRA is an endearing and often funny exploration of a family determined to find their way through life’s complexities with humor, compassion, and heart."

Ezra was released on May 31, 2024, theatrically.

Tony Goldwyn's Ezra: Full cast list

1) Tony Goldwyn as Bruce

A still of Tony Goldwyn (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for BAFTA)

American singer, producer, director, and actor Tony Goldwyn has been featured in multiple movies and TV shows including Divergent (2014), King Richard (2021), Kiss The Girl (1997), and many more.

This 64-year-old actor has directed the film Ezra and stars in it as Bruce.

2) William A. Fitzgerald as Ezra

William A. Fitzgerald along with Tony Goldwyn (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Enter caption

Child actor William A. Fitzgerald, 15, is a child actor.

He stars as the titular character in the film. Ezra has autism and struggles to fit into his family and society. Director Goldywn had viewed over 100 youngsters with autism for this role but could not find the right fit until he met Fitzgerald.

He said in a statement to TODAY on May 29—

“We couldn’t find him. We were all over the country. We saw kids, and, at the last minute, three weeks before filming, William sent in his tape and we were all blown away by it. The second I met William, I was like, ‘Yep! We found him."

3) Bobby Cannavale as Max

A still of actor Bobby Cannavale (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

American actor Bobby Cannavale is known for his roles in movies and shows such as Sing 2 (2021), Old Dads (2023), The Watcher (2022-present), and others.

In this film, Bobby plays the role of Max, the autistic child’s father. He loves Ezra and can do anything for him. In the movie when the father-son duo goes on a road trip, the father learns a lot about acceptance and how to support and be with his son, who is autistic.

Other cast members

The cast (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

The movie has the following list of supporting cast members, as per IMDb:

Robert D Niro as Stan

Vera Farmiga as Grace

Rose Byrne as Jenna

Rainn Wilson as Nick

Whoopi Goldberg as Jayne

Tess Goldwyn as Mrs. Cathro

Matilda Lawler as Ruby

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Principal Lee

Geoffrey Owens as Robert Segal

David Marciano as Detective Harrelson

Myra Lucretia Taylor as Margo

Lois Robbins as Susan

Jackson Frazer as Ridgeway

Joe Pacheco as Special Agent Costa

Greer Barnes as self

Ezra was released on May 31, 2024, and now playing in your nearest theatres.