Trapped in the Spotlight on Lifetime: Full list of cast in the thriller

Lifetime is coming up with a new mystery thriller titled Trapped in the Spotlight, which is scheduled to premiere this Saturday, February 15, 2025. The movie follows the story of an ex-R&B star who struggles to restart her career after being betrayed by her co-star.

Neveah is a canceled R&B singer, attempting to rebuild her career slowly and regain fame 15 years after breaking up with her co-star, Lupita. However, when an unhinged and psychotic music producer/fan kidnaps both women, they must once again come together and finish their magnum opus album as that is the only way out of the hostage situation they are trapped in.

With their lives on the line, Neveah and Lupita must cooperate and learn to trust one another again while also contending with their issues from the past to make it out alive. Trapped in the Spotlight stars Monique Coleman, Melyssa Forda, and Emmanuel Kabongo in the lead roles.

Trapped in the Spotlight on Lifetime: Full list of cast

Monique Coleman as Neveah

Adrienne Monique Coleman is an American actor and dancer who is best known for her role as Taylor McKessie in the High School Musical movies. Born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Coleman started her acting career at a young age with theater and television.

Some of Coleman's notable works include A Christmas Dance Reunion (2021) and Seven Deadly Sins: Greed (2022). In Trapped in the Spotlight, she plays the lead role as Neveah, a woman who is kidnapped while trying to rebuild her career after facing a huge setback.

Melyssa Ford as Lupita

Melyssa Savannah Ford is a Canadian media personality and actor who is best known for co-hosting The Joe Budden Podcast alongside broadcaster and former rapper Joe Budden in 2002. Born in Toronto, Ontario, Ford attended York University where she majored in the field of forensic psychology, but later she moved to acting.

Some of her works include roles in Think Like a Man (2012), Three Can Play That Game (2007), and Entourage (2004). Melyssa Ford plays Lupita, Neveah's ex-costar who betrayed her but is now forced to make amends when both women are kidnapped, in Trapped in the Spotlight.

Emmanuel Kabongo as Izaak

Emmanuel Kabongo is a Canadian actor and film producer who began his acting career as an extra before achieving recognition for his performance as the lead protagonist in Teenagers (2014–2017), which earned him his first Canadian Screen Award nomination.

Since then Kabongo has starred in the CBC Television series 21 Thunder (2017) and Frankie Drake Mysteries (2017–2018) and movies like The Animal Project (2013), Antibirth (2016), and Brown Girl Begins (2017).

Kabongo has three Canadian Screen Award nominations for his 2016 performance in Teenagers, his 2022 role in the television film Death She Wrote, and his performance in Chateau Laurier in 2023. He plays a character called Izaak in Trapped in the Spotlight.

Others starring in Trapped in the Spotlight

Supporting actors and the roles they play in the Lifetime movie are listed below:

Romaine Waite as Marcel

Glen Michael Grant as Lenny

Scott Anthony Cavalheiro as Quinten

Eden Cupid as Simone

Josias Sewlal as the young Izaak

Nicole G. Leier as Lenny's Assistant

Sammy Jo Higgins as Roxanne

Neil Whitely as the Landlord

Kiah Cato

Catch the Lifetime movie this Saturday.

