Untold: The Fall of Favre- A detailed case overview

Untold: The Fall of Favre is Netflix's new documentary that discusses the life of former American professional football player, Brett Favre, and the series of scandals connected to him.

Brett Favre played as the quarterback in the National Football League for 20 seasons. During this time, he received major recognition for leading his team to a Super Bowl championship. However, soon the star athlete began to receive backlash from the public due to accusations against him for sending explicit images to the former New York Jets employee Jenn Sterger.

Untold: The Fall of Favre explores Brett Favre's complete journey, from his days of humble beginnings to his rise in stardom and controversies, and finally his downfall. Untold: The Fall of Favre made its release on May 20, 2025, and is available for streaming on Netflix.

What are the controversies connected to the Untold: The Fall of Favre subject, Brett Favre?

Brett Favre faced disciplinary action from the NFL for breaking its policies

Brett Favre faced disciplinary action from the NFL (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, it was back in 1996 when Brett Favre first got involved in a public controversy. Reportedly, the Untold: The Fall of Favre subject broke the NFL's policy by drinking alcohol, although he claimed that he did so with the league's approval.

As per the same source, Brett Favre admitted to being addicted to a drug called Vicodin. The athlete was subsequently sent to a 46-day drug rehabilitation clinic.

Brett Favre was accused of sending explicit images to Jenn Sterger

Brett Favre was accused of sending explicit images to Jenn Sterger (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS Sports, in 2010, an investigation was started by the NFL, looking into Jenn Sterger's accusations on the Untold: The Fall of Favre subject, Brett Favre. As reported by Time, it was back in 2008 when Favre was accused of sending explicit voice mails and images to Sterger.

Reportedly, Brett Favre admitted to NFL investigators to sending the voicemails, but denied sharing any explicit image. As reported by NFL.com, forensic interrogation failed to prove that Favre was responsible for sending the images.

According to the same source, though Brett Favre was found not guilty for violating the NFL personal conduct policy, he was fined with a sum of $50,000, and was rebuked for his lack of cooperation during the investigation.

Brett Favre was found connected with the Mississippi Welfare Fund scandal

Brett Favre was connected with the Mississippi Welfare Fund scandal (Image via Pexels)

As reported by USA Today, in September 2022, the State of Mississippi filed a lawsuit against Brett Favre. Text messages between the Untold: The Fall of Favre subject and Phil Bryant, the former governor of Mississippi, were also released, as reported by Mississippi Free Press.

Reportedly, Brett Favre was sued following his alleged involvement in diverting money worth $5 million, which was originally intended for low income family. As per USA Today, the money was used to build a volleyball facility at the University of Mississippi, where his daughter played volleyball.

A legal lawsuit was filed against Brett Favre (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, Brett Favre also arranged $2 million in funds to be invested in a biotech startup, where he was already an investor. As reported by Mississippi Free Press, it was in 2023, when Favre was ordered to stand before the jury of the Mississippi Supreme Court.

As reported by another Mississippi Supreme Court article, it was on December 11, 2023, when the Untold: The Fall of Favre subject provided a testimony to the State of Mississippi attorneys in an over nine-hour interrogation.

Notably, Untold: The Fall of Favre is directed by Rebecca Gitlitz. Jenn Sterger provides her testimony in the documentary, recalling the controversy and her personal experience with the former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre.

