 "We have the same arguments"—When Courteney Cox revealed the struggles in her relationship with David Arquette

Courteney Cox was married to her fellow Scream actor David Arquette for more than a decade in the 2000s. The couple was married from 1999 until 2012 and has remained supportive of each other post their separation.

Towards the end of their marriage, both Courteney and David spoke about facing struggles and working on their marriage. The Friends alum told InStyle Magazine in August 2010 that they had tried couple's therapy to work through their marital problems.

"We’ve done couples therapy in the past. We’re not lazy about our marriage. We have the same arguments we’ve had for years. Some things just never change, and you should realise that the intriguing things you fall in love with will probably become things you don’t like and the very things you’ll be talking about for the rest of your relationship," she said.

In April 2023, David Arquette appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live and was questioned by the host Andy Cohen about how he dealt with Cox's stardom from her time on Friends. David admitted that his ex-wife's popularity led to "a lot of pain and arguments" as well as "ego" early on in their relationship. He went on to add:

"It's difficult. I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner....when you're comparing yourself to someone who's at the top of the television iconic world, it's kind of hard to put yourself there."

A look into Courteney Cox and David Arquette's decades-long relationship

A throwback image of Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Lisa Kudrow (Image via Getty)

Courteney Cox and David Arquette met and began dating while shooting the first Scream movie in 1996. Cox played the investigative journalist Gale Weathers, while Arquette played the deputy sheriff Dewey Riley in the slasher film.

After dating for nearly two years, People Magazine reported that the two had gotten engaged while on vacation in September 1998. The couple tied the knot on June 12, 1999, at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral. All of Courteney Cox's Friends co-stars were in attendance.

Furthermore, she discussed the couple's struggle to get pregnant and their experience with in vitro fertilization with People magazine in October 2003. They finally welcomed their first and only child—a daughter named Coco Arquette on June 13, 2004, a day after their fifth anniversary.

However, the two shared an official statement with the same publication in October 2010, announcing that they had separated "to better understand" themselves and "the qualities" they needed in a partner." Two years later in June 2012, they officially filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, and it was finalized in May 2013.

Courteney Cox's last television role was in Shining Vale

Courteney Cox was last seen in the satirical comedy horror series Shining Vale on Starz. Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan co-created the series, which spanned two seasons that aired from March 6, 2022 to December 1, 2023. Cox served as the show's producer, while Aaron Kaplan, Clelia Mountford, Dana Honor, Astrof and Horgan served as the executive producers.

In the series, Cox's character Patricia 'Pat' Phelps is a successful author who moves into a haunted Victorian mansion in Connecticut with her husband, Terry Phelps, and teenage kids. Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Mira Sorvino, and Dylan Gage round out the show's main cast.

Shining Vale was well-received during its television run and holds a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, from 24 critic reviews. Furthermore, Courteney Cox received a Saturn Award nomination for 'Best Actress in a Network or Cable Television Series' in October 2022 for her performance. Since January 1, 2025, the series can be streamed on Max.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from trending movies and television shows of 2025.

