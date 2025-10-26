Weapons (2025) cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

Weapons‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ (2025) is a supernatural mystery horror movie that involves a strange incident of the disappearance of seventeen children from a single classroom that took place on the very same night. The film is Zach Cregger's second project, following the success of his 2022 film, Barbarian.

As a result of the success of Barbarian, a bidding war for Cregger's new film took place among the studios, and New Line Cinema won the deal. Weapons (2025), which opened in theatres on August 8, 2025, earned positive reviews, and its box office take was 267 million against a $38 million budget.

The cast featured Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Who stars in Weapons (2025)?

1) Josh Brolin as Archer

Josh Brolin (Image Via Getty)

The main role of Archer, the hero of the story, was played by actor Josh Brolin. Brolin, the son of actor James Brolin, started his career in The Goonies (1985) and later got wide acclaim for his parts in No Country for Old Men (2007) and Milk (2008), for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

His winning career includes major contributions to True Grit (2010), Men in Black 3 (2012), and Sicario (2015) films. Besides, he is also popular for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as for his role as Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve's Dune series.

2) Julia Garner as Justine Gandy

Julia Garner (Image Via Getty)

Julia Garner played Justine Gandy, an elementary school teacher whose kids mysteriously disappeared. Julia Garner is most famous for her Emmy award-winning portrayal of Ruth Langmore in Netflix's Ozark (2017–2022). She was nominated for The Americans (2015-2018), Dirty John (2018-2019), and Inventing Anna (2022), where she played Anna Sorokin, a con artist.

Her artistic work spans The Assistant (2019), The Royal Hotel (2023), and Wolf Man (2025). In Weapons (2025), Garner's teacher role going through her students' incomprehensible disappearance, becomes the emotional core of the story.

3) Alden Ehrenreich as Paul

Alden Ehrenreich (Image Via Getty)

Alden Ehrenreich plays Paul, a local police officer and Justine's ex-boyfriend. Ehrenreich's first role was in Supernatural (2005), and he became known after Hail, Caesar! (2016), which was directed by the Coen brothers.

He was the lead as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and was featured in Brave New World (2020), Cocaine Bear (2023), and Fair Play (2023). He also had a minor role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023). Ehrenreich's recent work was in Zeke Stane in Ironheart.

4) Austin Abrams as James

Austin Abrams (Image Via Getty)

Austin Abrams plays James, a homeless drug addict and housebreaker whose backstory becomes interwoven with the mystery of the children who disappeared. Abrams has been recognized for his diverse characters in The Walking Dead (2015-2016), This Is Us (2019-2021), and Euphoria (2019-present).

Among his works are the movies Paper Towns (2015), Chemical Hearts (2020), and Do Revenge (2022). In The Line (2023), his acting was awarded the Rising Star Award at the Sarasota Film Festival.

5) Benedict Wong as Marcus

Benedict Wong (Image Via Getty)

Benedict Wong in Weapons (2025) is Marcus, a caring school principal who becomes emotionally involved with the search for the students who have gone missing.

Marcus Wong started acting on the British stage, but later, through his roles in Dirty Pretty Things (2002) and Sunshine (2007), he got attention. After that, he became popular all over the world when he played Wong in the Doctor Strange movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His other prominent parts are The Martian (2015), Nine Days (2020), and Netflix's 3 Body Problem (2024).

6) Amy Madigan as Gladys

Amy Madigan (Image Via Getty)

Amy Madigan played the character of Gladys, the old aunt of Alex, a central character to the story. Madigan, who has been to the Oscars stage for Field of Dreams, Pollock, and Gone Baby Gone, had an excellent career and received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe during her career.

On TV, she is known for her roles in Roe vs. Wade (1989) and Carnivàle (2003–2005). After a period of fewer major roles, Weapons (2025) has been described as a resurgence for Madigan.

The supporting cast of Weapons features,

Cary Christopher as Alex,

Toby Huss as Ed,

Sara Paxton as Erica

Justin Long as Gary

June Diane Raphael as Donna,

Whitmer Thomas as Alex's father

Callie Schuttera as Alex's mother

Scarlett Sher as child narrator

Luke Speakman as Matthew,

Clayton Farris as Terry, Marcus's husband

Interested viewers can rent Weapons on Amazon Prime Video to watch.

