What is 10 Things I Hate About You based on? Fans divided over director Gil Junger announcing a sequel to romcom classic

Gil Junger, the director of the 1999 romcom 10 Things I Hate About You, recently revealed that he's working on a sequel to the film. The upcoming sequel will be titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating, directed by him and produced by Andrew Lazar, who also produced the original.

10 Things I Hate About You is a high school romcom starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in the lead roles. The film revolves around Patrick (Ledger) starting a fake relationship with Kate (Stiles) over a deal in exchange for money. However, things get complicated when the two develop real feelings for each other. It is a modern-day adaptation of the late 16th century William Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew.

The film is often regarded as one of the classic romcoms of the '90s and is considered to be one of Heath Ledger's standout performances. It has, since its release, become an integral part of popular culture. The upcoming sequel by Junger has yet to be greenlit, but the director plans to make it the first of a trilogy of sequels.

As the news circulated, fans took to X to react to Junger announcing a sequel to 10 Things I Hate About You.

"At some point, we need to leave the classics ALONE! Not everything needs a sequel!😭" wrote one fan.

This reaction was mirrored by many others, expressing skepticism.

"Love the original, but do we really need a trilogy? Feels like Hollywood's running out of ideas," commented a fan.

"please dont ruin this masterpiece," added another fan.

"No no no, stop it right now. Find a new idea, leave this classic alone!" another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans were excited about the prospect and shared their thoughts.

"This sounds like a delightful continuation of a beloved classic!" remarked one fan.

"Wait what?? I'm so here for this if it's done right," another commented.

"Hopefully it keeps the charm of the original. Sequels can be tricky," mentioned another fan.

10 Things I Hate About You sequel trilogy announced: Everything to know

Director Gil Junger plans to make a trilogy of sequels to the 1999 classic 10 Things I Hate About You. The three films are reported to be called 10 Things I Hate About Dating, 10 Things I Hate About Marriage, and 10 Things I Hate About Kids. Junger is working on the script of the first sequel with Naya Elle James.

Speaking to People exclusively, Junger claimed he and producer Andrew Lazar have some "pretty good ideas" about the sequel trilogy.

"10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now," he stated.

Much like the original classic, 10 Things I Hate About Dating is also inspired by a classic literary work. According to Junger, the film is inspired by Molière's The Misanthrope, a 1666 play.

The original movie brought monumental success to the cast and crew, and also gave birth to a Broadway musical, which is currently in development, according to Deadline. Expectations will be high from a sequel to the classic, especially given the leads' easy-going chemistry.

Junger has not revealed details about whether the sequel will have any similarities to the original plot of 10 Things I Hate About You. It is unknown whether the sequels include any of the original characters, locations, or plot points. Junger has mentioned that the film focuses on a new story and targets an audience in their 30s as opposed to the original's teen audience.

Speaking of the cast, Gil Junger has mentioned that he has yet to finalize it. However, he has added that he will love to reunite with the previous cast, specifically mentioning Julia Stiles.

"I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way. If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I'd love [that]. I'd love Larry Miller to come back, because he's so great," Junger said.

Gil Junger has also assured fans that there will be a tribute or nod to the late Heath Ledger, who played the male lead, Patrick, in 10 Things I Hate About You.

"I think that's a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. ... He deserves to be loved," he said.

According to People, Junger had plans to cast Ledger in a sequel to the classic, titled 10 Things I Hate About Me, which would have had the same "tone" as the original. Ledger passed away in 2008.

More than 25 years after its release, 10 Things I Hate About You remains one of the most loved '90s romcoms. The climax scene of the film, where Julia Stiles' Kate narrates a poem for Heath Ledger's Patrick, has often been quoted in popular culture and remains an integral part of film history.

The film is available to stream on Disney+.

