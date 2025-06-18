What is A King Like Me all about? Everything to know about the Netflix documentary

Netflix is back with another new documentary, titled A King Like Me, which premieres tomorrow on the streaming platform. The documentary follows a prominent New Orleans Mardi Gras krewe called the Zulu Krewe, who are officially known as the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. They are famous for their unique African American culture and for being rooted in social aid and entertainment.

Ad

The Netflix documentary delves into the fascinating origin of the Zulu Krewe, with a special focus on how Black culture has shaped New Orleans. It also explores the present predicament of the Zulu club and how Hurricane Ida and the COVID-19 pandemic affected it.

A King Like Me: Release date and how to watch?

The Netflix documentary A King Like Me will premiere tomorrow, Thursday, June 19, 2025. Since it is a Netflix original, it will be available to stream on the platform exclusively.

Ad

Trending

Ad

A King Like Me premiered in 2024 at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film and Music Festival in Austin, Texas. The documentary went on to win Best Documentary at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival and served as the opening film at the New Orleans Film Festival.

With a 90-minute runtime, A King Like Me marks the third Netflix original project for Fisher Stevens, who previously directed and produced the Emmy-winning docuseries Beckham and served as a producer on the Emmy-nominated Tiger King. For this film, Stevens teamed up with New Orleans native Matthew O. Henderson, who makes his directorial debut with the documentary.

Ad

What is A King Like Me all about? Plot details explored

A King Like Me follows the origin and story of the Zulu Club, which is New Orleans’ first Black Mardi Gras krewe, and how they worked to bring back the 116-year-old Zulu parade for Mardi Gras Day 2022. The community faced a huge setback in the aftermath of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Hurricane Ida, and the rampant gun violence, which in itself has become an epidemic.

Ad

This Netflix documentary delves into the hardships the community faced and also explores their culture, way of life, food, celebrations, and how they have created a Black brotherhood, leadership, and community within their society.

Told through the lens of the New Orleanians who make up the Zulu Club, A King Like Me opens a dialogue between history and present times to bring viewers a complete picture of the origin of the commune and how they operate now.

Ad

More about the Zulu Krewe

Ad

The Zulu Krewe, which is better known as the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, is one of the most iconic and historic African American Mardi Gras organizations in New Orleans. The Zulu was founded in 1909, and the commune is best known for its vibrant and theatrical Mardi Gras Day parade.

Members of the Zulu Club dress up in elaborate costumes and wear black makeup and ornaments to participate in this parade. The parade has a long and rich history. It is a tradition rooted in satire of early 20th-century minstrel stereotypes, and it also serves as a response to exclusion from white krewes.

Ad

One of the signature items of the krewe is their most coveted hand-decorated coconuts, which are popularly known as “Zulu coconuts.” They are now cherished collector's items. Apart from their elaborate parade, the Zulu also play a major role in community service by supporting education and health and conducting disaster relief efforts throughout the year.

Don't miss A King Like Me, premiering tomorrow on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More