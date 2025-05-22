What is Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds all about? Everything to know

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is Netflix's upcoming documentary, which provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the U.S. Air Force's elite flight demonstration squadron named Thunderbirds. The documentary is directed by Matt Wilcox.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama serve as the executive producers of the documentary, under the banner of Higher Ground. Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is set to provide the audience with an authentic look at the nation's most prestigious aviation military patrols.

The documentary is set to be around 90 minutes in length and will primarily focus on the footage captured during the Thunderbirds' 2023 season. Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is set to make its release on May 23, 2025. The documentary will be available for streaming on Netflix. The official synopsis reads,

"In this documentary, the elite pilots of the Air Force Thunderbirds display exceptional skill, trust and courage during a high-stakes training season."

What is Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds about?

As reported by Sortir Paris.com, the Thunderbirds are the official elite aviation demonstration team for the U.S. Air Force. The specialized pilots are known to cross at speeds of more than 1,600 km/h.

Reportedly, the shooting of the documentary mainly takes place in the Nevada desert, while the pilots are in the midst of their preparation for the 2023 certification season. As reported by KATU, the documentary is primarily shot by two filmmakers based in Portland named Taylor Kavanaugh, and Matt Wilcox.

In Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds, the filmmakers are working together under the banner of Blue Ox Films. In the Netflix documentary, the filmmakers primarily explore the day of preparation, the will, dedication, and discipline that elite squadron members demonstrate to prepare for the U.S. Air Force demonstration.

As reported by Military.com, Gen. Mark D. Kelly, the Air Combat Command, makes the final decision in selecting members of the Air Force's Thunderbirds, including the aviation demonstration team. Reportedly, between March through November, the pilots perform 75 demonstrations in their fighter planes namely F-16 Fighting Falcons. As per Military.com, Kelly, who retired in 2024, says in the documentary:

"Teams that say they're elite aren't elite until they start performing."

Kelly further states in the documentary,

"There's high standards that are not negotiable. And no one can fake it."

What to expect from Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds?

As reported by The Viewers Perspective, Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds will feature Lt. Col. Justin “Astro” Elliott. He is the team's lead pilot and Thunderbird 1. Reportedly, he was a former astronaut candidate who left his dream to lead the elite Thunderbirds team.

In the Netflix documentary, Lt. Col. Justin Elliott embarks on a 60-day journey to certify and lead his team. The trailer also features Capt. Jacob Impellizzeri, who shares in the documentary that as a newbie, there is an immense amount of pressure to get their job right.

As reported by The Viewers Perspective, the documentary also presents Zeke, who is the Thunderbird 2. The military documentary features his complete journey, from working in a trailer park in Florida, all the way to becoming a member of the elite U.S. Air Force squad.

Finally, the Netflix documentary also presents a remembering tribute to Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, who died in a flight training accident back in 2018. The documentary serves as an authentic depiction of the fatal risks that come in the life of the Thunderbird pilots, paying tribute to their bravery while narrating their journey.

