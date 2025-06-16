What is the audio in the trailer of 28 Years Later (2025)? Details explored

28 Years Later is an eagerly awaited post-apocalyptic horror film, set to be released on June 20, 2025. This is the third movie in the 28 Days Later series, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland.

Following the success of 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), the new film brings a fresh wave of horror, starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

In the teaser trailer for 28 Years Later, the filmmakers make an unexpected choice in the use of audio. Instead of typical music or sound effects, a poem titled Boots by Rudyard Kipling is used.

This poem, recited by American actor Taylor Holmes in 1915, sets an eerie and unsettling atmosphere for the trailer. The decision to use this recording has sparked considerable attention and contributed to the viral success of the trailer.

The inclusion of Boots in 28 Years Later not only enhances the horror elements of the trailer but also ties into the deeper themes of despair and madness. It makes the images more intense and gives a haunting look into the characters' minds.

The poem in the trailer for 28 Years Later

The poem featured in the 28 Years Later trailer is Boots by Rudyard Kipling, written in 1903. It was recorded by Taylor Holmes in 1915, just as World War I was beginning.

The poem reflects Kipling’s personal experience as a correspondent during the Second Anglo-Boer War, which left him scarred by the horrors of war. It focuses on the grim and unending march of soldiers, with the sound of boots marching over and over again representing the never-ending cycle of war.

The sound of Holmes reading Boots in the trailer adds to the scary visuals. It makes the viewers feel uneasy, which is what post-apocalyptic psychological decay is all about. The movie's portrayal of how people fight to stay alive is similar to the poem's message that life becomes a pointless and never-ending march after a lot of destruction.

Like the soldiers in the poem, the characters in the trailer have been fighting their own version of an endless war. They are not only fighting the infected but also the mental toll of living in a world full of loss and despair.

More about the movie

28 Years Later is directed by Danny Boyle, known for his work in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting. Boyle returns to helm this third installment of the 28 Days Later series, bringing his distinct cinematic style to the post-apocalyptic genre.

Alex Garland, who wrote the scripts for the first two movies, returns to write the script for this one as well. The film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. Jodie Comer plays Isla, a woman grappling with memory loss in the midst of the pandemic.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Jamie, Isla's husband and a scavenger. Ralph Fiennes plays Dr. Ian Kelson, a survivor of the outbreak. The film is likely to focus on the stories of these characters and how they each deal with their own problems in a world that has been destroyed by the Rage virus.

Columbia Pictures produced the movie, and Danny Boyle, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, and Peter Rice are the producers. Anthony Dod Mantle, a well-known cinematographer who worked on 28 Days Later, is also part of the production team.

The filming techniques used in the production are interesting, such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, drones, and other specialized cameras. Most of the filming took place in the Northeast of England, with locations ranging from Holy Island to Cheddar Gorge in Somerset.

