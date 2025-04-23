What caused the death of former child star Sophie Nyweide? Details explored

Actress and former child actress Sophie Nyweide passed away at 24 years old. She reportedly died on Monday last week, April 14, 2025, which was shared in the online obituary paid for by her family on April 17, 2025. Her family alluded to her "struggles and traumas" and the "pain she suffered" in the obituary. They also mentioned her self-medication to deal with her problems.

As shared in the obituary, her loved ones, including "therapists, law enforcement officers," and others, tried to intervene and help the former child actress, but failed. She reportedly kept saying that she would "handle it" on her own and refused any treatment that could have spared her life. It further shared what they believed caused Sophie Nyweide's death:

"She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death."

Her family also remembered her talent, recalling her as someone "creative, athletic, and wise beyond her years." Sophie Nyweide was only six when she made her acting debut. She starred in the title role of the 2006 romantic drama Bella. She also starred as the daughter of Gael García Bernal and Michelle Williams in Mammoth, a psychological drama that came out in 2009.

Among her other works in films are starring in Noah alongside Russell Crowe, And Then Came Love, and Margot at the Wedding. She also made appearances in the TV shows Law & Order and the reality show What Would You Do?

Police are investigating Sophie Nyweide's cause of death, including a possible "foul play"

While her family admitted in the obituary that Sophie Nyweide's passing was because of self-medication, the authorities in Vermont are reportedly investigating several causes that could have led to her death, per US Weekly. One of the possible causes of death they are considering, per the outlet, is foul play.

Citing a TMZ report, the Bennington Police Department reportedly said on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, that investigators will consider "a range of possible causes, including foul play." The same TMZ report also reported several details about the late actress' passing.

According to the outlet, authorities in Vermont investigating the actress' sudden passing said that her lifeless body was found on a riverbank at around 4:00 in the morning, local time, on April 14. She was declared dead on the scene, and the area where her body was found was reportedly not far from a high school in Bennington.

According to the police, per TMZ, the former child star's autopsy is still pending. However, per Sophie Nyweide's mom, Shelly, during an interview with TMZ, the late actress was reportedly using dr*gs, and that the autopsy report is not expected until after six to eight weeks.

The report from the outlet also mentioned that there was a man who was with Nywede when she passed away. However, the same man is reportedly not being considered a suspect or person of interest, but he is reportedly cooperating in the investigation.

Authorities are also reportedly looking for other people who were with the late actress at the makeshift structure where her body was found before her death. They are allegedly being tracked down to get their statements.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates on the investigation surrounding Sophie Nyweide's passing.

