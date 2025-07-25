What happened to Chris Butler? Details about the infamous P.I. Moms's ringleader explored

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms is Netflix's new addition to the series of Trainwreck documentaries, which was released on July 22, 2025. It tells the story of P.I. Moms, a group of mothers who turned into private investigators. Chris Butler was a former police officer who first hired the mother to join his private investigation agency.

The now-defunct Butler & Associates Private Investigations, based in Los Angeles, first recruited four mothers to join the agency. It was in 2010 when Lifetime commissioned a reality series based on the P.I. Moms. However, soon everything fell apart after Chris Butler was arrested on multiple felony charges, including conspiracy, robbery, and extortion.

Butler was sentenced to eight years in prison and was ordered to pay a fine of $ 20,000, as per NBC. It was in 2020 when Chris Butler was released on parole. Currently, there is no public information available on the current whereabouts of Chris Butler.

What happened to Trainwreck: P.I., Moms subject Chris Butler?

Chris Butler was arrested on felony charges (Image via Pexels)

As reported by This American Life, it was on February 16, 2011, when Chris Butler was arrested, along with Norman Wielsch. Norman was the Team Commander of Central Contra Costa County, California Narcotic Enforcement. Reportedly, both of them were accused of selling police confiscated crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and anabolic steroids.

These items were seized by the police from multiple investigations. Reportedly, Wielsch stole drugs from police lockers and used Butler to sell them. Chris Butler and Norman Wieslch were charged with 28 counts of felony.

Chris Butler was charged with drug-related crimes (Image via Pexels)

As reported by East Bay Express, counts on Butler and Wielsch included drug-related charges, added with conspiracy, embezzlement, and second-degree burglary. After the arrest, both culprits were kept in Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez, California.

As reported by East Bay Express, the bail on Chris Butler was held at $ 840,000, while Wielsch's bail was set at $ 660,000. As per the Contra Costa Times, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office dropped all the charges against Butler on February 8, 2012. However, this was because a case against him was continuing at the federal level.

Chris Butler pled guilty and testified against Norman Wieslch (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, it was in May 2012 when Chris Butler took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to seven counts of felony, including marijuana distribution, methamphetamine, conspiracy, theft, robbery, extortion, and illegal wiretapping.

As reported by People, he confessed his involvement in the series of crimes and testified against Norman Wieslch. Reportedly, in September 2012, Chris Butler was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment at the Federal Prison, with an added fine of $ 20,000.

As reported by Radio Times, it was in 2020 when Chris Butler was released from prison. His current public information is unavailable.

What happened to the P.I. Moms?

Chris Butler's investigation agency was closed after he was connected with the controversy (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, after Chris Butler was arrested for a series of crimes, the P.I. Moms received major criticism from the public. Reportedly, Butler was accused of selling crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and steroids, which were confiscated by the police. It was in January 2011 when several questions began to arise on the legitimacy of the investigation done by the P.I. Moms.

Soon, accusations began to arise about the investigation cases, which were entirely scripted. With the growing controversy, many of the P.I. Moms handed down their resignations. As per People, it was in February 2011 when Lifetime pulled down the project of converting P.I. Moms' investigations into a reality series.

Lifetime cancelled the TV series after Christ Butler was connected with the crimes (Image via Pexels)

Lucas Platt, who worked as the executive producer of the reality show, revealed why they stopped filming. Platt said that Chris told them there would be plenty of cases to film, which was completely untrue. He further added that Lifetime was willing to invest millions of dollars in the show, but Chris Butler failed to be honest.

They denied being connected to Butler's series of crimes. As reported by Radio Times, after Butler's investigation agency was closed down, and they returned to their private lives, away from the public eye. Some of the P.I. Moms provide their personal experiences in the Netflix documentary.

