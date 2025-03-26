What happened to Will Norton? Details about The Twister: Caught in the Storm subject, explored

Will Norton was one of the victims of the 2011 Joplin Tornado, which hit the city of Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011. Reportedly, the tornado caused major casualties to the city and its people, taking hundreds of lives.

Norton was an 18-year-old boy who was a student at Joplin High School. It was while returning from his graduation ceremony that Norton was washed out by the tornado, leading to his death. Reportedly, Will's body was discovered five days after the tornado destroyed the city.

Netflix's new documentary titled The Twister: Caught in the Storm takes a deep dive into the day, when the Joplin Tornado did a catastrophic destruction. The documentary features personal interviews from Will Norton's family and friends. The documentary was released on March 19, 2025, and is available for streaming on Netflix.

What is the story of Will Norton?

As per the official page of Parker Mortuary, William Richard Norton was born on August 19, 1992. His parents, Mark and Trish, raised him in a neighborhood of Joplin, Missouri, along with his sibling, sister Sara Norton.

Will was known among his classmates and teachers to be highly compassionate with nature. He actively participated and volunteered in campaigns and was a part of the Joplin Humane Society.

It was in September 2006 when Will started his YouTube channel after a trip to Africa. He soon set up a green screen in his room and started posting videos on the channel titled "willdabeast88883333", which is still available on YouTube.

What caused the death of Will Norton

According to Parler Mortuary, Will was accepted into Chapman University's film school during his final year of high school. Green Matters reported that on May 22, 2011, he left home for his graduation ceremony. Local news had warned of a possible hurricane that day. His father, Mark, arrived to pick him up.

As they made their way back home, the weather quickly worsened. Though Will's sister and aunt managed to reach home, Will and his father were caught in the middle of the Joplin tornado.

As per Green Matters, Mark was still connected in a call with Sara and Trish when the Joplin tornado struck the vehicle. It crashed all the car windows, and the body of Will Norton was quickly sucked out from the sunroof the family's Hummer H3 vehicle.

Mark tried to hold onto Will's legs but failed to keep him from sweeping away. Mark himself was left gravely injured and had to be rushed down to a hospital. The news of Will's disappearance quickly spread in the social media, and a local search operation was organised.

Authorities discovered the body remains of Will five days later in a pond (Image via Pexels)

It was in May 27, 2011, when the remains of Will Norton were found in a pond, near the place where the incident took place. His body was retrieved from a pile of debris.

Will's official YouTube channel received numerous comments from subscribers, showering their condolences. As per The Joplin Globe, the Will Norton Miracle Field was established in the Joplin Athletic Complex as a tribute to Will.

It was inn 2012, when the Freeman Hospital, in collaboration with Ozark Center counselling department, set up Will's Place, which is dedicated to providing treatment for children needing special mental care.

As per The Joplin Globe, the parents of Will Norton founded the Miracle League as a memory of their son. The Joplin's Rotary Clubs, in collaboration with Keller Williams Foundation, first broke ground on the field in 2012, which is a basketball park, specially designed for specially abled children.

