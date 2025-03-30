What is He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni all about? Everything to know 

ITN Productions released the documentary He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni, covering the controversy between the two Hollywood actors. It premiered in the UK on March 17, 2025, with a runtime of 1 hour and 30 minutes, and is directed by Chris Hackett. The documentary covers the controversy that escalated between the co-stars of It Ends with Us, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Ad

During the filming of their movie, several alleged incidents occurred between the two actors that led to Blake accusing Justin of s*xual misconduct and harassment. He was also accused of starting a smear campaign against her. The situation between the two escalated so far that things are now heading towards a trial, with both parties suing each other.

He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The beginning

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of "It Ends with Us" on January 12, 2024, in Jersey City, New Jersey (Image via Getty)

The documentary He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni by ITN Productions, begins with easing the audience into the case. The controversy began on the sets of It Ends with Us, a Hollywood romantic drama movie released in 2024, based on the novel of the same name.

Ad

Trending

A few months after the film's release, actress Blake Lively accused her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, of s*xual misconduct and more.

As per Forbes, Blake filed a complaint stating that her co-star, Justin Baldoni, would invade her privacy by entering the trailer while she was undressed. He also allegedly pressured her to lose weight four months after pregnancy while starting a smear campaign with the help of a crisis firm.

Ad

Later, she also filed a lawsuit against his publicist, Wayfarer Studios, and other defendants for retaliating against her for complaining about his actions.

The high-profile trial is scheduled for March 2026

The documentary He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni continues to shed light on everything that occurred between the two co-stars. While Blake Lively has sued her co-star and others, Justin Bladoni has countersued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million.

Ad

The federal lawsuit was filed in New York By Justin Baldoni against the couple and their publicist Leslie Sloane on January 16, 2025. He has denied the allegations made against him and accused Blake of defamation.

Blake continues to use her PR firm to present the viewers and readers with alleged proof of the inappropriate behavior over text, emails, and on the set too. This includes an inappropriate voice note sent by Justin to her, including clips of Justin lingering and getting intimate for longer than necessary, making her uncomfortable.

Ad

Justin Baldoni's stance

Ad

As shown in He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni, Justin has reversed the claim against Blake Lively and her husband. He accused them of running a smear campaign against him.

Justin has shown texts and emails in support of the claim. They suggest that he was pressured into releasing a statement to prevent any backlash on her co-star if the movie did not perform at the box office.

Ad

Additional proof of text conversations between the two allegedly shows that Blake refused to meet the hired intimacy director. Justin has since used this as the reason for the uncomfortable moments during the shooting of scenes. All the proof has been made available by his team on a website called thelawsuitinfo.com.

Future of the high-profile case

Ad

The case continues to be a subject of debate on social media platforms. He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni will provide the audience with more insight and facts about things that have occurred so far.

As per Forbes, Vital Voices, a non-profit for empowering women, rescinded an award they gave to Justin after Blake filed a lawsuit in December 2024. Additionally, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Baldoni has lost out on three jobs and hundreds of millions in possible earnings since then. A movie adaptation of the Pac-Man video game that he was set to direct is now uncertain as well.

Ad

Since taking the case federal, both teams have used their PR teams to reveal evidence and name-smear past events against each other. Ryan Reynolds has filed a motion as well to dismiss his name from the defamation lawsuit in which he is named as a co-defendant.

Where to watch He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni

The ITN Productions documentary He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni, has already premiered in the UK on March 17, 2025, on Channel 5.

Ad

A 60-minute version of the film is to be released in the US on March 31, 2025. It was acquired by Investigation Discovery and will be available on Max and the Discovery+ app for streaming.

For viewers outside the US, not much is known about any official release of He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback