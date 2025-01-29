What is one of Liza Minnelli's greatest regrets according to Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story? Explored

One of the biggest regrets Liza Minnelli had in her life, according to the documentary Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, was not becoming a mother. Although she has been one of the most accomplished artists and had numerous relationships, Minnelli has expressed the desire for motherhood, a longing that remained unfulfilled during her lifetime.

This sentiment is echoed by her friends, who believe she would have excelled in the role of a parent. While she has created a family-like bond with many children in her life, the absence of her own children remains a significant disappointment for her. This aspect of her life is portrayed in Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, set for release on January 31, 2025.

Liza Minnelli's desire for motherhood

According to the New York Post, Liza Minnelli's desire to be a mother is an oft-cited theme when people talk about her life. Longtime friend Allan Lazare believes if she could pinpoint one thing she wished she'd done differently, it would be not having children of her own. He says she has such a supply of love and nurturing ability that she would have been a superlative mother.

The New York Post further cites Minnelli's close friend Michael Feinstein as someone in support of this idea. He stated that although she may not have biological children, she connected deeply with her friends' children and filled a loving place in those children's lives. Her close acquaintances believe this ability to create a family atmosphere manifests her nurturing spirit even if it does not manifest as an earthly mother.

Relationships and their impact

According to the New York Times, Liza Minnelli has always had passionate relationships in her life. She has been married four times and had famous relationships with Mikhail Baryshnikov and Martin Scorsese, among others.

These relationships ended in disappointment and heartbreak, as she described in the documentary with much humor and honesty. According to People Magazine, she admits that although there was real love in each relationship, they were often short-lived, leaving her yearning for something more stable.

This pattern of intense but short-lived romances may have contributed to her regret regarding motherhood; many of these relationships did not lead to the family life she desired. According to People Magazine, Minnelli's friend Mia Farrow reports that Liza tends to lose herself in love too readily, which often blurs red flags in relationships.

Making a chosen family

According to the New York Post, while Liza Minnelli does not have biological children, she has developed a sense of family through her friendships and godchildren. Her close relationships with friends' children give her some solace regarding her unfulfilled desire for motherhood.

Minnelli's friends describe how she pours love into these connections, creating a supportive environment for those around her. According to Geo TV, this chosen family permits her to be able to go through the delight of nurturing and looking after others, minus having children.

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story depicts many scenes where Minnelli lovingly interacts with the younger generations, showing that though she may not have borne children, she has played a vital role in their lives. This aspect of her life reflects the idea that family can be defined beyond traditional boundaries; it can encompass friendships and deep emotional connections.

Liza Minnelli's greatest regret is that she never became a mother. She may have enjoyed remarkable career success, but having children remains an area of regret in her life.

