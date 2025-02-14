What does the post credit scene of Does Captain America: Brave New World mean? Explained

Captain America: Brave New World is finally out in theatres right now. The fourth Captain America film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released in theatres on Friday, February 14, 2025. We see the return of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in his first solo MCU film. Like all Marvel films, it also features a post-credits scene that teases what's to come next.

Warning: Spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

In hindsight, there is no big revelation to the post-credits of Captain America: Brave New World. Rather it only features a conversation between Sam Wilson and Samuel Sterns and builds up on what has already been revealed. Fans who may be expecting a tease of more multiverse will surely get what they want - and it definitely feels like a setup for the upcoming two Avengers movies.

So, here's everything you need to know about the post-credits scene for the fourth Captain America movie.

Breaking down the post-credits of Captain America: Brave New World

At the end of Captain America: Brave New World, Samuel Sterns is put into the Raft for exacting his revenge against the United States of America by almost causing a war between the country and Japan. Not to mention, he is also responsible for turning President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross into a giant red-hulking monster as well and kills many innocents throughout the film.

When Sam is visiting President Ross, he decides to chat with Samuel Sterns before leaving. Sam starts giving Sterns grief about how many deaths he caused in his pursuit of revenge. However, Sterns doesn't react to it much, and given that he has a huge intellect now, he tells Sam that he knows he will go to any lengths to save his world.

But with him having paid attention to what has been happening in the last few years, Sterns reveals that something dangerous is coming. He then asks Sam what he would do when the others from the other worlds arrive teasing a multiversal threat. With this, fans finally get their first hint at the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Given that both films are set to be the culmination of the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can certainly expect to see more of these kinds of teases going forward.

Captain America: Brave New World also teases the rebanding of the Avengers

At the beginning of Captain America: Brave New World, President Ross asks Sam to help him get the Avengers back together. By the end of the movie, seeing the amount of destruction that has taken place, Sam does agree that he needs to bring the team back together. This effectively also positions Sam as the team's new leader going forward.

So, fans can certainly expect to see Anthony Mackie leading the team in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Given that Doomsday is set to start filming soon, fans can expect to receive more news about the film soon. It will also be released in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Until then fans can check out Captain America: Brave New World as it is playing in theatres.

