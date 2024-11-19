What revelations did The Honorable Shyne documentary give about Diddy? Everything you need to know

The Honorable Shyne, the new documentary film based on the life and career of rapper and politician Moses Michael Levi Barrow aka Shyne, premiered on Hulu on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Born Jamal Michael Barrow on November 8, 1978, Shyne is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives and the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party. Apart from his illustrious career in politics, he is well known as a former rapper whose singles Bad Boyz and Bonnie & Shyne shot him to fame in 2000.

However, as The Honorable Shyne highlights, the titular character’s life has not been a bed of roses. In particular, his former association with Sean “Diddy” Combs remains a dark chapter in his life. Shyne’s documentary reveals some intriguing matters concerning Diddy.

In The Honorable Shyne, Shyne blames Diddy for his arrest

The Honorable Shyne revisits the infamous 1999 Club New York incident. Just a year earlier, the meteoric rise of Shyne on the musical horizon had caught everyone's attention, and he was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

In 1999, Shyne accompanied Diddy and his then girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to a New York City nightclub where a shootout ensued. Three people were wounded in the same. Shyne, Diddy and his bodyguard Anthony Jones were tried in the shooting case in 2001. The latter two were acquitted, while Shyne was convicted of assault and firearm possession charges.

Shyne was sentenced to 10 years in prison and after his release in 2009, he was deported to Belize. In The Honorable Shyne, the politician holds Diddy responsible for his imprisonment. He says in the film:

“...What he did to me as far as calling witnesses to testify against me, despite us pleading with him not to do that, anyone that would send someone to jail deliberately is a monster.”

"I tried to spit in his face"- Shyne on Diddy's visit to prison

While Shyne was in prison, Diddy visited him, which came as a surprise to him. He confesses in The Honorable Shyne that he tried to spit in Diddy’s face, citing that he felt he was betrayed by Diddy. To make matters worse, there was no apology or compensation from Diddy, even though Shyne felt that he essentially went to prison on Diddy’s behalf.

“Nobody would listen, nobody would believe”- Shyne's cautions against Diddy went unheard

At one point in The Honorable Shyne, the subject of the documentary says that there are “so many things” that he said long ago about Diddy but nobody would pay any heed to his warnings. He says:

“And it makes the wounds that I’ve, by the grace of God, been able to heal and the accomplishments that I’ve been able to achieve even much more significant.”

Notably, Diddy is currently embroiled in controversies, facing several federal charges of s*x trafficking, s*xual assault, among others. Amid these, Shyne’s statements against Diddy take on a new relevance. He himself puts it:

“It really brings everything that I’ve been saying more into sharper focus.”

Diddy's attempts at reconciliation

The Honorable Shyne also highlights that Diddy made some attempts to reconcile with his former protege after the latter was released from prison. For instance, Diddy invited Shyne to Paris for a fashion show shortly after Shyne was let out of prison.

Further, the production of the 2017 documentary called Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story brought the two together once again. However, they never could connect deeply on any of these occasions.

Shyne states in the documentary that he has “healed” and he has “forgiven”. Regarding what awaits Diddy in the future, Shyne chooses not to comment and leaves it to the judge and the jury.

The Honorable Shyne is now streaming on Hulu.

