What role does Rami Malek play in The Amateur? Character role explored

Rami Malek will star in The Amateur, a thriller based on Robert Littell's 1981 novel. Directed by James Hawes and produced by 20th Century Studios, the film reimagines Littell's work, previously adapted in 1981.

Scheduled for release on April 11, 2025, the film follows a man's relentless quest for justice after a personal tragedy, exploring themes of grief, vengeance, and moral compromise.

Rami Malek plays Charles Heller, a CIA cryptographer-turned-field operative seeking vengeance for his wife's death in The Amateur.

Rami Malek's role in The Amateur explored

Rami Malek stars as Charles Heller, a CIA cryptographer whose life is upended when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London. Heller’s character is not a traditional action hero or field agent but rather a brilliant yet unassuming analyst with no prior field training.

His transformation from a desk-bound cryptographer to a determined operative sets the tone for the film’s emotional core and action sequences.

Driven by grief and frustration over the agency’s bureaucratic inaction, Heller takes matters into his own hands. He blackmails the CIA into training him as a field operative, embarking on a solo mission to hunt down the terrorists responsible for his wife’s death.

This journey not only pushes him into uncharted physical and emotional territory but also raises questions about morality, justice, and the cost of revenge.

What is The Amateur about?

The Amateur is a high-stakes thriller centered around Charles Heller’s quest for justice. The story begins with the tragic loss of Heller’s wife in a devastating terrorist attack in London. When the CIA, bound by political priorities and internal red tape, refuses to act against the perpetrators, Heller takes it upon himself to seek justice.

The Amateur follows an ordinary man thrust into the dangerous world of espionage, offering a unique perspective compared to traditional spy thrillers. The story explores his struggles with international intelligence, personal grief, and limitations. The updated setting moves the action to modern-day Istanbul, which director James Hawes describes as more perilous than Cold War-era Prague from the original novel.

More details about The Amateur

Directed by James Hawes (Slow Horses), The Amateur boasts an impressive cast alongside Rami Malek. Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Stuhlbarg join the ensemble, bringing depth and complexity to the film’s supporting characters.

Rachel Brosnahan and Balfe are rumored to play key figures in Heller’s journey, while Fishburne’s role adds gravitas as a senior CIA operative.

As reported by Collider, the production faced its share of challenges, including delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Principal photography began in London in mid-2023, with scenes filmed across Southeast England, France, and Turkey. Despite the interruptions, filming resumed in late 2023, allowing the team to complete this ambitious project.

The script for The Amateur was updated to appeal to modern audiences. Screenwriters Ken Nolan (Black Hawk Down) and Gary Spinelli (American Made) adapted Littell’s novel, with input from Scott Z. Burns and Stephen Chin. The updates reflect contemporary geopolitical and emotional themes.

For the uninitiated, Rami Malek also serves as the executive producer of The Amateur.

