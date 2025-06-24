What role will Callina Liang play in the live-action Street Fighter movie? Character explored

Callina Liang has been cast to play the female lead role of Chun-Li in the live-action Street Fighter movie. The project was first announced in April 2023, with Talk to Me's Danny and Michael Philippou slated to direct the movie. However, news came out in May 2025 that the duo dropped out of the project, with Bad Trip and Twister Metal director Kitao Sakurai taking over.

In the latest news for Street Fighter live-action, Deadline shared an exclusive update about Callina Liang's casting. She joins the list of cast who were previously announced, including Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo, who are slated to play Ryu and Ken, respectively.

Jason Momoa is also part of the project, and while his role remains unconfirmed, news is out that he could be playing Blanka. Meanwhile, other previously announced cast members, Roman Reigns and Orville Pack, are said to be playing the roles of Akuma and Vega, respectively.

Much of the Street Fighter live-action movie has been kept under wraps, including the story. However, with the latest news of Callina Liang's casting for the lead role, the Street Fighter has started to come together, with more news to come as development continues.

All about Callina Liang's role in the Street Fighter live-action movie

Callina Liang's character in Street Fighter is Chun-Li, who is a legendary figure in the video games. She's a skilled martial artist, an Interpol officer, and the first female fighter introduced in the series in 1991. However, she left the ICPO and became the guardian of Li-Fen, looking after the victim of the Black Moon Incident.

Per her Street Fighter character description from the official website, Chun-Li left her action-packed life as an ICPO agent to embrace community life. It said:

"With Shadaloo sundered, she now runs kung fu classes, and has become a well-loved member of the local community."

She's also listed as a 5'7" woman who hates crime and indecisiveness but likes day-offs and shopping with Li-Fen. While much of her story in the live-action movie is unknown, Chun-Li joins the global fighting tournament in the games so she can track down the crime group Shadaloo's ruthless leader, M. Bison.

Callina Liang previously starred in Steven Soderbergh's Presence

Callina Liang had her breakout role when she was cast in Steven Soderbergh's critically acclaimed Presence, which premiered at the Sundance Festival in January 2024. Neon released it in movie theaters in the US a year later, on January 24, 2025, bringing the experimental horror film to more fans.

In Presence, Liang stars as Chloe Payne, the teenage daughter of Lucy Liu's character. The story revolves around their family moving into a house in the suburbs, only to realize that a supernatural presence resides in the same home with them. Other stars in the movie include Chris Sullivan, Julia Gox, West Mulholland, Lucas Papaelias, and Eddy Maday.

Besides Presence, Callina Liang also has a few more projects in her filmography, including the thriller Bad Genius. She starred as the bright, straight-A, scholarship student Lynn in the movie, who uses her intelligence to run an exam-cheating operation in a prestigious school.

Liang was also a guest star in Apple TV+'s sci-fi epic, Foundation, and ITVX's Tell Me Everything.

Street Fighter doesn't have a confirmed release date yet. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the live-action film and other movies as the year progresses.

