What is Split Fiction all about? Everything to know about the upcoming film adaptation starring Sydney Sweeney

The upcoming film adaptation of the video game by Hazelight Studios, titled Split Fiction, is set to star Sydney Sweeney, as reported by Variety. They also reported that Jon M. Chu, known for Wicked, will direct the game adaptation. The script will be provided by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Sydney Sweeney will also serve as an executive producer. A decision is yet to be made on whether she will be cast as Mio or Zoe, the two protagonists.

Ad

After the co-op game Split Fiction was released on March 6, 2025, it became a quick success. According to Hazelight Studios, the game sold two million copies in the first week following its launch. On March 20, 2025, Variety exclusively broke the news of a film adaptation of the video game being in the works, and that it attracted a bidding war from top studios.

Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson's Story Kitchen secured the deal and will produce the film. Story Kitchen is well known for adapting video games into stories for the big screen. Their credits include the Sonic the Hedgehog films and Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Ad

Trending

Their future adaptations include games like Streets of Rage, an adaptation set up at Lionsgate, as well as It Takes Two and ToeJam & Earl at Amazon MGM Studios. There's no official confirmation yet on a release date for the upcoming adaptation of Split Fiction.

Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction was released on March 6, 2025

Zoe and Mio in Hazelight Studios' video game Split Fiction. (image via hazelight.se)

The action-adventure game, titled Split Fiction, was developed by Hazelight Studios. The gameplay is designed for cooperative split-screen multiplayer action, as it must be played with another player through either local or online play. The game allows players to play as Zoe or Mio, both of whom become trapped inside their own stories.

Ad

The players are required to work together to overcome the challenges, as Mio's sci-fi story interweaves with Zoe's fantasy story, putting both in grave danger. The players are provided a third-person perspective of the characters and have to complete platforming challenges and occasionally combat hostile enemies.

There are also side contents in each stage named Side Stories, which can be accessed by entering a portal. They are based on unfinished ideas and stories written by both Zoe and Mio when they were younger.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per OpenCritic, Split Fiction was recommended by 98% of the critics, and Metacritic gave the game "universal acclaim" from the critics. As per Gematsu, a well-known gaming news outlet, the game sold over 1 million units within 2 days after release, and surpassed 2 million units sold in a week since release.

Split Fiction was directed by Josef Fares and published by Electronic Arts. Josef named the two characters from the video game after his daughters. The script was written by Josef Fares himself, along with Sebastian Antonios Johansson. Aimar Bergan and Daniel Issa are the credited producers. A team of 80 people built the game using Unreal Engine 5.

Ad

The game is available on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. It will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.

Sydney Sweeney's career so far

Ad

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress who first gained attention in 2018 for her work in TV series such as Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. Her recognition grew the following year after her appearance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and HBO's Euphoria. She also appeared in the first season of HBO's anthology series The White Lotus.

Her upcoming projects include Echo Valley, in which she stars alongside Julianne Moore, releasing on Jun 15, 2025. As per Deadline Hollywood, she is set to produce and star in an untitled biopic of boxer Christy Martin. Sydney will reprise her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria season 3, which is expected to be released in 2025.

Ad

In addition to this, she is also set to appear in a film adaptation of the video game Split Fiction, as reported above.

Stay tuned for further updates on Split Fiction and Sydney Sweeney.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More