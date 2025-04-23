What is The Children of October 7 all about? Everything to know about the Paramount+ documentary 

Paramount has acquired the rights to the documentary The Children of October 7, and it premieres tomorrow, April 23, 2025, on the Paramount streaming platform. The documentary delivers interviews with Israeli children who were directly impacted by the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The interviews were conducted by Montana Tucker.

Montana Tucker, a social media influencer who describes herself as a singer, dancer, actress, and social media activist, interviews some of the children who survived the October 7 attack. These children had either lost their loved ones or their homes and found themselves helpless.

The Children of October 7: Release date and how to watch?

The Children of October 7 premieres tomorrow, April 23, 2025, on Paramount+. The streaming release will be followed by a linear TV run on MTV. The documentary will be exclusively available to watch on Paramount's streaming platform.

The Children of October 7 is produced by Eytan Schwartz, Meny Aviram, Mor Tregger, Zameret Alexaneroni, Jonathan Barsade, and Rotem Alima.

All about the Paramount+ documentary: Interviews with the child-victims of the October 7 attack

The Children of October 7 brings to us stories and interviews from children of the October 2023 terror attacks by Hamas on southern Israel. In the documentary, viewers see 11-year-old Yael Idan recount how she "couldn't breathe" when she witnessed her sister being killed and her father taken hostage.

Another young survivor, Rotam Mattias, talked about how his mother died while protecting him.

"They opened the door, shot fully automatic everywhere. They threw a grenade. It blew up. My dad screamed that he lost his arm. I didn't see my dad fall over. But I knew my mom, I knew she was dead immediately," Rotam said.

The Children of October 7 highlights accounts from children like Yael and Rotam, who have shared their traumatic experiences with Montana Tucker.

Shari Redstone, the chair of Paramount Global, commented on the sensitive issue that the documentary features.

“We have long been committed to sharing content that informs and educates. This documentary is a clear example in highlighting the terror that occurred on October 7 and the aftermath for thousands of children who will forever suffer from the impact of that day," Shari said in a statement.

"Montana Tucker is doing extraordinary work, and by airing this documentary on Paramount + and MTV, we can bring it to audiences around the country,” she added.

The documentary also brings to us the voices of children like the 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, who was taken hostage during the attack. Yahalomi spent 52 days as a hostage before he was released. His father, Ohad Yahalomi, was also kidnapped, but he unfortunately died in captivity. Ohad Yahalomi's body was returned by Hamas only in February 2025.

Montana Tucker interviews

Montana Tucker was approached by an Israeli film company to interview some of the child victims of the October 7 attacks by Hamas. The interviews were conducted last year, around the time of the one-year commemoration of the terror attack that triggered the war in Gaza.

Tucker commented on how the project was part of her own long personal journey.

"The Children of October 7 is one of the most important projects I’ve ever been part of. As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, hearing these children share the horrors they endured — losing their families, their homes, and their innocence in a single morning — felt hauntingly familiar," Tucker added.

"I’m grateful they trusted me with their stories and that they have this platform to share their truth. Thanks to Paramount+ and MTV, the world will bear witness," she concluded.

The Children of October 7 features heart-wrenching stories of children who became victims of the war and found their lives upturned after losing their homes, parents, and siblings.

Catch The Children of October 7 premiering on Paramount+ tomorrow, April 23, 2025.

