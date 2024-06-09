What went wrong with The Godfather Part III? Key reasons explored

The Godfather Part III, released in 1990, didn't thrill audiences as much as the first two films as it marked an end to the beloved trilogy. The original The Godfather and its sequel were huge hits both among critics and at the box office.

However, even with high hopes, The Godfather Part III didn't connect as well. It received mixed reviews and was a letdown in ticket sales, which made people wonder why it wasn't better.

Given the monumental successes of the first two films, expectations for a satisfying conclusion were sky-high. The Godfather Part III didn't resonate as strongly with the audience because it didn't tell Michael Corleone's story as compellingly. Fans on Reddit (named as r/movies) discussed why the movie didn't meet expectations, considering how much people loved the first two parts.

Trending

Disclaimer: Opinions on movies differ; the author's thoughts on The Godfather Part III reflect widespread views and are not meant to be the ultimate judgment of the film.

Why The Godfather Part III didn’t live up to expectations

1) Questionable Casting Choices

Expand Tweet

A major problem with the movie was the casting. Al Pacino was back as Michael Corleone and delivered a great performance.

However, some other casting choices were not well-received. Sofia Coppola, who was cast as Michael’s daughter Mary Corleone, received a lot of criticism for her acting. Her lack of experience ended up being a distraction for many who watched the movie.

Moreover, Robert Duvall, who had played Tom Hagen, didn't return for this movie because of issues with his contract, and his absence was noticed. These casting problems took away from the movie's authenticity and continuity.

Also read: The Watchers ending explained: What happened with Madeline?

2) Muddled Plot

Expand Tweet

The story in The Godfather Part III was packed with details and might have been overly complex.

The movie wanted to handle some deep stories about tricky political situations, things involving the Vatican and Michael Corleone's work to make his business clean. But these plot lines often got twisted up and were difficult to follow, which made it tough for viewers to really get into the story and keep their interest up.

Unlike the first two movies, which told their multiple stories in a clear and fluid way, the third movie had a torrid time keeping the story clear and interesting. This drop in clarity and the ability to keep viewers hooked was a noticeable difference from the absorbing stories in the earlier films.

3) Poor Timing

The timing of the movie's release also worked against it. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film industry was undergoing significant changes, and audiences were excited about new and bold types of movies. The Godfather Part III, though, kept to an older and more classic way of filmmaking, which seemed outdated compared to the more adventurous movies coming out then.

At the same time, it had to compete with big hits like Home Alone and Edward Scissorhands. This competition made it even harder for The Godfather Part III to grab audience attention and perform well in terms of ticket sales.

Also read: Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai 4K Restoration to release in select US theatres

The Godfather Part III often gets a lot of criticism compared to the first two movies. But it's worth taking another look at what makes it special. On its release, it received mixed to good reviews, and it was even in the running for some major awards.

Also, there has been talk about a new version of the movie, called The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which provides a differnent perspective to the film. This version doesn't change the original movie much, suggesting that perhaps initial criticisms were too harsh.

Watching The Godfather Part III today reveals a movie that's really still part of the great Godfather legacy, even if it's not perfect. It delves deep into the character of Michael Corleone, played by Al Pacino, offering a more personal and compelling look.

Andy Garcia brings new energy to the movie as Vincent Mancini, and the music and visuals give the conclusion of the Corleone family's story a grand feel.