When is Grantchester season 9 releasing? Release date, where to watch, and more 

Grantchester season 9 is set to premiere on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS at 9 pm. Fans have eagerly awaited this moment as the show continues to explore crime-solving drama in a charming village.

Season 9 of Grantchester will introduce a new crime-solving priest, changing the dynamic between the cast. Tom Brittney, who played beloved vicar Will Davenport for five years, leaves Grantchester in season 9. Alphy Kotteram's vicar in the future is Rishi Nair.

Directed by Katherine Churcher, Rob Evans, and Al Weaver, with Jyoti Fernandes as the producer, the season features authentic filming locations.

Season 9 of Grantchester is executive produced for Kudos by Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, writer and series creator Daisy Coulam, Robson Green, and Tom Brittney. Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton serve as executive producers for MASTERPIECE at GBH Boston.

Filming takes place in Grantchester, a village near Cambridge, at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Mary. Additional scenes are shot at a farm in Lemsford, the Grantchester Meadows along the River Cam, and the historic pub, The Green Man.

Grantchester season 9: Release date and where to watch

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 9:00 PM Central Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 11:00 PM Eastern Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 12 AM Mountain Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 16, 2024 4:00 AM Central European Time Monday, June 16, 2024 5:00 AM Eastern European Time Monday, June 16, 2024 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 16, 2024 9:30 AM Japan Standard Time Monday, June 16, 2024 1:00 PM

What to Expect in Grantchester Season 9

Grantchester season 9 promises significant changes, starting with the introduction of Rishi Nair as vicar Alphy Kotteram. Alphy is described as having "no desire to get involved in murder investigations," but his character will soon find common ground with Geordie (Robson Green). This new dynamic is set to bring a fresh perspective to the village of Grantchester, as the duo tackles new mysteries together.

Tom Brittney's departure as Will Davenport will be a pivotal moment in Grantchester season 9.

Brittney has expressed his gratitude for his time on the show and how he will be missing the show in a press release. He states,

"I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. But it’s time for the baton to be passed."

This baton will be passed to Rishi Nair, who brings new energy to the role of Alphy Kotteram. The departure was confirmed by the ITV network that airs the series in the U.K.

Grantchester season 9: Plot and Episode Details

Grantchester season 9 presents an engaging narrative with eight new episodes filled with mystery, drama, and emotional twists. As the series bids farewell to Reverend Will Davenport and welcomes new vicar Alphy Kotteram, the plot unfolds with intriguing cases that challenge the characters and deepen their relationships.

In the latest season of Grantchester, Will and Geordie tackle the enigmatic death of a circus performer, leading Will to question his future in the village. The subsequent investigation of an abandoned baby and a hotel manager’s murder strains their partnership, especially with the arrival of a new vicar Alphy Kotteram.

Initially clashing, Geordie and Alphy soon unite to solve the murder of a local landowner. Alphy faces acceptance challenges, highlighted by a tragic death at a manor’s fundraising party and a shocking murder at Esme’s office.

As they uncover the truth behind an archaeologist's murder, the duo's skills and partnership are put to the test. Alphy’s past resurfaces when a woman he knows vanishes, propelling a frantic search.

As of now, there is no trailer for Grantchester season 9. Fans can expect a trailer to be released closer to the premiere date, building excitement for the new season. The absence of a trailer adds to the anticipation, as viewers eagerly await glimpses of the new vicar and the unfolding mysteries.

