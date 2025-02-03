When does the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer come out? Promo release date revealed

Universal Pictures just revealed the first footage from the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth. The teaser features new looks of Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett and Jonathan Baile's Dr. Henry Loomis.

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth will be released this Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The film is scheduled to be a standalone entry in the Jurassic World series and will be the seventh overall film in the new franchise. Going into the trailer, fans can expect to see all brand-new characters and dinosaurs that they previously never got to see in these films.

The plot for the new Jurassic World: Rebirth explored

The upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth will be following the story of dinosaurs co-existing alongside humans. This plot thread was established in Jurassic World: Dominion. The film will also see the return of screenwriter David Koepp - who penned the original Jurassic Park film.

The upcoming film will feature a brand-new set of characters that will be led by Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis. It will feature a group trying to secure DNA from three of the biggest dinosaurs roaming the Earth right now. However, they are quickly pulled into a conspiracy when they come across a family that's stuck on a boat.

They are then stranded on an island which reveals dark secrets to them. The official synopsis as per Universal Pictures reads:

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

It continues that Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett. She is contracted to lead a secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three biggest dinosaurs. It adds,

"When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

When does Jurassic World: Rebirth release?

Jurassic World: Rebirth premieres in theatres on July 2, 2025. This will be the fourth film in the Jurassic World series and the seventh overall film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It will also be directed by Gareth Edwards who is best known for his work on Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Joining Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in the film will be actor Mahershala Ali who plays Duncan Kincaid - Zora's team leader. They will also be joined by Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and more. Here is the entire cast list for the film:

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett

Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid

Jonathan Bailey as Henry Loomis

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado

Luna Blaise

David Iacono

Audrina Miranda

Ed Skrein

