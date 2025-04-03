When the Ringlights Dim: Full List of Cast Explored

When the Ringlights Dim is a mystery-thriller set to premiere on April 4, 2025. It will be available to stream on Apple TV+, YouTube Movies, and Vimeo. Produced and directed by Wil Glavin, the film is officially distributed by Freestyle Digital Media.

Ad

When the Ringlights Dim follows the kidnapping of famed social media influencer Zari, based in Los Angeles. Reluctant to contact the police, a group of fellow influencers plot a way to rescue their friend. According to Apple TV+, the film's official synopsis reads as follows:

"A famed Los Angeles-based content creator is kidnapped. There's no evidence and no obvious suspects. Unable to involve the police, a group of influencers takes it upon themselves to track down their missing friend."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watch the trailer for When the Ringlights Dim

In case you missed it, here's the official trailer for When the Ringlights Dim, as released by Freestyle Digital Media:

Ad

Cast of When the Ringlights Dim

When the Ringlights Dim presents us with a fresh set of budding talents.

Valentina Mami as Cassia

2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Born in Colombia to actor parents, Valentina Mami is the daughter of TV personality Lianna Grethel and actor Julio Echeverry. Having dabbled in rapping, singing, and acting since her teens, she is regarded by critics to be a very versatile actor. She has also appeared on Coyote Hills and Pop Music High.

Ad

Anuschka van Lent as Zari

Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment's "Natty Knocks" - Source: Getty

Anuschka van Lent plays the role of the kidnapped social media star, Zari. Having made her debut to stardom at the age of 8 while growing up in Germany, Anuschka is now a comedy star on her social channels, with many of her videos gathering over a million views. She is also known for her roles on Natty Knocks and Hollywood Madness.

Ad

Jadelyn Breier as Elle

Screening Of The Film Reflect - Source: Getty

Jadelyn Breier is a singer, actress, and dancer. She rose to fame in 2019 after publishing a unique rendition of Coldplay's Fix You, with composer-producer Danny Olson. Following that, she has since appeared in the film Reflect.

Ad

Angelica Jensen as JJ

Angelica Jensen is to play JJ. Image via Instagram/@angelicapeanut

Angelica Jensen is a Filipino-Danish internet star who will be making her acting debut with When the Ringlights Dim.

Ad

Wil Glavin as Gavin

Wil Glavin to play Gavin. Image via WilGlavin.com

Director and producer Wil Glavin joins the cast as Gavin, one of Zari's influencer friends.

Ad

With a background in writing and experience working for Sony Pictures and Marvel Entertainment, Wil has authored two best-seller books - The Venerable Vincent Beattie in 2020 and Silhouettes South of 27, which came out in July 2021.

After his work with Universal Studios most recently, he founded his own production company, Glavin Entertainment.

Ian S. Peterson as Loon

Ian S Peterson. Image via Instagram/@ian.s.peterson

Having grown up in California, Ian S. Peterson has dabbled in the performing arts since a very young age. After a career in improv and getting accepted into numerous BFA acting programs, he now works professionally as an actor, with collaborations with Netflix, Meta, Google, Vogue, Samsung, Makita, Adult Swim, Microsoft, and more.

Ad

Arthur White as DPS

Arthur White. Image via IMDb

Arthur White hails from Garnett in Kansas, where he first discovered his love for theater. Following his graduation with a business degree from Kansas State University, Arthur found himself in Los Angeles, working as a barista while building contacts with artists and filmmakers, eventually giving him a spot in show business.

Ad

When the Ringlights Dim will be available to watch this Friday, April 4, 2025. Catch it on Apple TV+, YouTube Movies, and Vimeo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback