When Scarlett Johansson made her feelings known and embraced visceral reactions to art

Scarlett Johansson's role as an alien in Jonathan Glazer's 2013 sci-fi film Under the Skin is one of her most memorable performances. In a March 16, 2014, interview with The Guardian, she shared feeling "super-exposed" watching the film with audiences for the first time.

The movie, where Johansson's character preys on men near Glasgow, features minimal dialogue and an unsettling tone, eliciting mixed reactions. At its Venice Film Festival premiere in September 2013, The Guardian reported an equal mix of cheers and boos.

While discussing the film's polarized reception, the actress said that she wasn't fazed by it at all. She cited the example of Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, which she initially hated, but grew to love after watching it the next couple of times.

"I saw it like three times in the theatre and the first time I saw it, I hated it. I had a visceral reaction to it I hated it so much. And then I was like, I have to see that movie again, I hated it so much. And then I loved it. I think in some ways I hated the emotional experience, it's like a visceral reaction. There's passion behind it."

A brief look into Scarlett Johansson's career

Scarlett Johansson as seen with Wes Anderson and Bryan Cranston at the premiere of Asteroid City in 2023 (Image via Getty)

Scarlett Johansson began her career as a child actress at age 10. She got her breakthrough at 19 when she starred in Sofia Coppola's romantic drama, Lost in Translation. Her performance as the young wife, Charlotte, earned the actress her first and only BAFTA award.

Despite having a magnificent start to her career, Scarlett's beauty often overshadowed her work as an actress. She was named the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' twice by Esquire magazine in 2006 and 2013.

Scarlett Johansson collaborated with Woody Allen on films like Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She played acclaimed roles in Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, and Her. Her performances earned Oscar nominations for Marriage Story (lead role) and Jojo Rabbit (supporting role).

Scarlett Johansson was last seen in Fly Me to the Moon

Scarlett Johansson's latest film role was in the historical romantic-comedy film Fly Me to the Moon, released on July 12, 2024. Greg Berlanti directed the film from Rose Gilroy's screenplay which, in turn, was inspired by a story from Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein.

Scarlett Johansson played the marketing specialist Kelly Jones, who is coerced into creating a false moon landing as a contingency plan in case the actual Apollo 11 mission ends in failure. She starred alongside Channing Tatum as the NASA launch director Cole Davis.

Moreover, Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Jim Rash, Anna Garcia, Colin Woodell, Noah Robbins, Christian Clemenson, Gene Jones, Colin Jost, Nick Dillenburg, round out the film's supporting cast.

Upon its release, Fly Me to the Moon was met with positive response from critics. However, the film underperformed at the box office, earning $42 million against a budget of $100 million, as per Box Offie Mojo.

