When will Godzilla Minus One be available on OTT? Release date in Japan and more explained

When it comes to the best movies ever released in 2023, there’s no denying the fact that Godzilla Minus One undoubtedly makes it among the list, besides Oppenheimer, Barbie, and others. The movie received a theatrical debut on October 18, 2023, in Japan and was later released worldwide on December 1, 2023.

Godzilla Minus One exceeded the production house’s expectations not only nationally but also on a worldwide scale by accumulating $680 million at the global box office collection. With that, the film surpassed Shin Godzilla and became the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Given the escalating popularity of the film, Godzilla enthusiasts couldn’t stop themselves from watching it multiple times, running back and forth in theatres. The standout success that cemented its status made the film remain a timeless epic among the audience worldwide, who are eagerly awaiting its release on OTT platforms.

Godzilla Minus One will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 3, 2024, in Japan

Godzilla Minus One is confirmed to be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 3, 2024, two days after the film releases in Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats in Japan on May 1, 2024. However, the streaming giant has yet to make the film available to the audience globally.

Unlike the regular format, the Ultra HD Blu-ray’s deluxe edition will feature both the color and black-and-white versions, with added bonus features, including interviews, the making of the VFX, and more. The OTT release will likely see the regular edition, as there has been no mention of releasing the other black-and-white addition on the platform.

Similar to how the film initially arrived in Japan and later in the rest of the world, the OTT release of Godzilla Minus One is expected not to take much time, given fans’ excitement reaching a fever pitch. Although there is yet to be a release date for the worldwide release of the film on an OTT platform, it can be expected that it will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Godzilla Minus One all about

Expand Tweet

Godzilla Minus One is set in post-war Japan, where the eponymous colossal beast appears in the country during its lowest point. The story begins in 1945 when a pilot named Shikishima confronts Godzilla for the first time, but his efforts go in vain. The beast reemerges two years later, devastating Japan.

The movie sees the efforts of Shikishima walking on the path of revenge after losing his loved ones to Godzilla’s wrath. Shikishima joins others to defeat the monster once and for all.

Godzilla Minus One cast and crew

Below is the complete list of all major and recurring cast in the film:

Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi Shikishima

Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi

Yuki Yamada as Shirō Mizushima

Munetaka Aoki as Sōsaku Tachibana

Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda

Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ōta

Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yōji Akitsu

Sae Nagatani as Akiko, Ōishi

Miou Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta

Yuya Endo as Tadamasa Saitō

Takashi Yamazaki helmed the film and also served as the visual effects supervisor. Here is the complete list of the crew behind the film and their respective roles:

Kiyoko Shibuya as the visual effects director

Kōhei Adachi as the assistant director

Nariyuki Ueda for lighting

Anri Jojo as the art director

Masahiro Ishiyama as the colorist

Shō Funahashi as the co-visual effects director

Masaki Takahashi as the CG director

Tatsuji Nojima as the compositor and ocean effects creator

Kosuke Taguchi as the Godzilla modeler

Hisashi Takeuchi for sound recording

Natsuko Inoue for sound effects

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video as 2024 progresses.