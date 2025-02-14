When will Heretic (2025) come to streaming? Details explored

The film Heretic brings a fresh twist to the horror genre by uniquely presenting fear. Unlike traditional horror films, it does not rely on ghosts or spirits but instead creates an eerie atmosphere by shaking one's faith.

The film explores how religion is built on faith, instilled in humans from childhood. This faith is often driven by the fear of divine punishment for wrongdoing. And it is this very fear of punishment that keeps the world in order, driving people to follow the path of religion and morality.

The film will make its streaming debut on Friday, March 7, 2025, and will air on HBO linear television the following day, Saturday, March 8, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In the film Heretic, Hugh Grant plays the role of Mr. Reed, a psycho who doesn't believe in religion or God, When two nuns, Sister Barnes (Sophie) and Sister Paxton (Chloe), visit his home to preach Christianity, Reed traps them in his terrifying web.

When does Heretic come out on streaming and how to watch it?

According to Deadline, Heretic is available for purchase or rental on popular digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Viewers can buy it digitally in 4K Ultra HD for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. On Google Play, it's available to buy in 4K for $19.99 or rent for $4.99.

Additionally, thanks to A24's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the film is set to stream exclusively on Max (formerly HBO Max) after its theatrical run.

What is Heretic all about?

A still from Heretic Official Trailer (Image via A24)

The film begins with two nuns, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, who visit Mr. Reed's home to spread Christianity. Mr. Reed, however, reveals himself to be an atheist who sees religion as a tool for control. As he plays psychological games with the nuns, he locks them in his house and challenges their faith.

Mr. Reed presents two doors labeled "Belief" and "Disbelief". The nuns choose the "Belief door", which leads them to a basement where they encounter a mysterious woman eating a poisoned blueberry pie. Mr. Reed claims she will die and resurrect her magically to prove his argument about the falseness of faith. The woman dies and later reappears, speaking cryptically about life being a simulation, where death is just the unplugging of the mind.

As the nuns struggle with these unsettling revelations, Mr. Reed intensifies the psychological manipulation, convincing them that their entire existence is a controlled illusion.

In the film, the more Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton try to escape Mr. Reed's trap, the deeper they get entangled. The film leaves viewers questioning whether what's happening is reality or a controlled game.

The film highlights two opposing themes belief and disbelief. On one hand, Reed is portrayed as a psychotic man who rejects religion and God. He holds several women captive, controlling them under his twisted belief that "control is the one true religion". On the other hand, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton represent unwavering faith.

Ultimately, Reed's manipulative game comes to an end with his death, symbolizing how his destructive disbelief and targeting of women lead to his downfall. The film delivers a powerful message that those who exploit others for their twisted ideologies will ultimately face the consequences of their actions.

A still from Heretic Official Trailer (Image via A24)

Heretic is completely different from traditional horror movies. Through its psychological battle of belief and disbelief, it offers viewers a unique experience of fear.

