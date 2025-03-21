When will Wicked be available to stream on Peacock? Explained

Wicked is a fantasy drama musical film directed by Jon M. Chu from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The film is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel of the same name, whose stage adaptation by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz became the blueprint for the film. The author's work was also loosely inspired by the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz, as the story is set in the Land of Oz.

The film chronicles the events before the arrival of Dorothy Gale in the Land of Oz. It reveals the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West, and her days at Shiz University, where she became friends with Glinda the Good. Fans who missed the chance to watch the film in theatres can now watch it on Peacock, where it will be made available for streaming on March 21, 2025.

Universal Pictures and Marc Platt Productions produced the film. It stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum in prominent roles.

Wicked will be released on Peacock on March 21, 2025

As mentioned above, Wicked will be available for streaming on Peacock on Friday, March 21, 2025. The film was released theatrically in the United States on November 3, 2025, and proved highly profitable at the box office, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024.

The film was praised for its storytelling, performances, songs, and overall production quality. It earned 10 nominations at the Academy Awards and won in the categories of Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

To stream the film, viewers would need a Peacock subscription. The cost of a subscription varies according to the plan one opts for. If you are a student, you can get a Peacock Premium subscription for a much cheaper cost of $2.99 a month.

However, those who aren't students would have to pay $7.99 a month for the Premium Plan which allows the users to stream the library of contents with ads. For an ad-free experience, you can go for the Premium Plus plan at $13.99 a month.

What is the film about?

The film is set in the Land of Oz and tells the story of Elphaba Thropp, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda Upland, played by Ariana Grande. Thropp was born as a result of her mother's affair with a traveling salesman and had green skin, which made her a target of unpleasant comments.

Her uncontrolled but fascinating powers get her enrolled at Shiz University, where she meets with the popular girl with a bubbly personality Glinda. Initially, their opposing personality clashes all the time, but eventually, they become friends. However, their fate would soon turn them into The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"The untold story of the witches of Oz, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart."

It continues:

"The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship—before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Wicked and other such upcoming releases on Peacock.

