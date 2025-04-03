When will Y2K movie be available on OTT? Release date and more explained

A24's horror comedy film Y2K will be available to stream on Max starting April 4, 2025. This marks the launch of Kyle Mooney's directorial debut on the streaming platform.

For those looking to witness the chaos that ensues when technology turns against humanity, this film can be a recommended watch, bringing the apocalyptic sci-fi-comedy to homes worldwide.

With its release on Max, fans can enjoy the quirky yet terrifying world of Y2K at their convenience. The movie will also air on HBO linear on April 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

The plot of Y2K revolves around a group of high school friends who plan to celebrate New Year's Eve. But their fun changes when the so-called "Year 2000 problem" comes to life—technology all over the world turns sentient and devices revolt against people.

From toys to household appliances, different electronic devices start to attack people, setting off this comic disaster. Chaos follows and the friends have to struggle to survive in a world where technology has its own will.

Max will stream Y2K

Max is the exclusive streaming platform for Y2K. A popular service, it offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, including the latest A24 productions. Max subscribers can stream the movie at their own pace starting April 4, 2025. Max offers monthly and annual subscriptions. The streaming service works on smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Max offers a variety of subscription tiers, and the cost typically starts at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for the basic plan. This plan comes with advertisements. For the ad-free version, viewers can either opt for the standard plan at $16.99 per month, or the premium plan at $20.99 per month. Choosing the ad-free plan ensures uninterrupted viewing.

The prices listed above do not include taxes. Both the basic and the standard plans support up to two devices at once. With the premium plan, shows can be simultaneously streamed on four devices, with Ultra HD video quality, given the same is supported by the device.

Max can be a good streaming service for those movie lovers, who enjoy original content, along with other A24 films.

Also Read: Y2K soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the movie

Production and direction

The movie is directed by Kyle Mooney, who made his feature directorial debut with this film. Known for his work in comedy, Mooney brings a unique vision to this apocalyptic sci-fi-comedy.

Mooney and Evan Winter wrote the screenplay together, and Winter, Jonah Hill, and a few other people produced the movie. The movie is distributed by A24.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, with Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, and Julian Dennison in leading roles. Martell plays Eli, one of the central characters who is caught in the chaos brought on by the sentient technology. Zegler portrays Laura, while Dennison takes on the role of Danny.

Some other well-known actors in the cast are The Kid Laroi, Lachlan Watson, Eduardo Franco, and Fred Durst, who plays himself.

Filming took place in New Jersey in 2023, with the production team ensuring the film’s aesthetic captured the essence of the Y2K era. Weta Workshop worked on the visual effects for the movie and made the many living things that make the chaos come to life.

