Where was A Working Man (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

A Working Man is an action thriller film directed by David Ayer from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sylvester Stallone. It was released theatrically on March 28, 2025, by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer through Amazon MGM Studios.

Based on Chuck Dixon's 2014 novel, Levon's Trade, the film is about an ex-Royal Marines commando, Levon Cade, who must get back to action when his boss' teenage daughter gets kidnapped. In the process, he uncovers a web of corruption that aids the human traffickers in exploiting innocent girls.

A Working Man was primarily filmed in London and Berkshire. It stars Jason Statham, Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng, and David Harbour in prominent roles.

A Working Man was filmed in London and Berkshire

The filming of the action thriller took place over approximately two months, between April and May 2024. The megapolis of London is the basic backdrop of the film, while the bone-crushing action sequences were set up in the Winnersh Film Studios, located in Berkshire.

London, United Kingdom

Still from the trailer (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

A trailer for the film was released on January 9, 2025, in which we can see Jason Statham's character working at a construction site in London. Apart from the skyscrapers, we can also see the residential areas, bustling streets, clubs, and suburbs in the clip. The diverse backdrops of the city capture the essence of the story and provide a perfect setting for the adventure.

Berkshire, United Kingdom

Still from the trailer (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

As mentioned above, the intense action sequences in the film were staged in the famous Winnersh Film Studios in Berkshire. The cutting-edge studio space offers all the equipment and technical requirements to shoot a film with the utmost efficiency. Films like Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, The Boys in the Boat, and several others have been shot here.

About A Working Man

Jason Statham plays an ex-military commando, Levon Cade, who has settled into a life as a construction worker in London, away from the guns and violence. His boss, Joe Garcia, provided him with the opportunity to live a simpler life.

However, when Garcia's daughter, Jenny Garcia, is abducted from a party by some goons, Levon has to come out of retirement to save Jenny. In his pursuit, Levon finds out that Jenny has not been taken by mere kidnappers but by a powerful gang of human traffickers, whose reach goes much deeper than anticipated.

As Levon uncovers a web of corruption that aids the criminals, he must also break countless bones to get Jenny home safely. A Working Man is produced by Black Bear, Cedar Park Entertainment, Punch Palace Productions, and Balboa Productions. Besides Statham, Michael Peña, and David Harbour, the film also has Noemi Gonzalez, Emmett J. Scanlan, Eve Mauro, and Maximilian Osinski in supporting roles.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Working Man and other upcoming films and TV shows.

