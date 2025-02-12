Where was Death Before the Wedding filmed? All shooting locations for the Netflix movie

Death Before the Wedding is the latest Polish-language movie on Netflix that premiered today on the streaming platform. Blending romance, family drama, tradition, and cultural conflicts, the movie is a heartwarming but intense story about the complexities of any relationship.

The original Polish title of the movie is Zgon przed weselem, and it follows the story of Maja as she introduces her fiancé to her traditional parents. However, deep-seated biases and a farm crisis add further tension to their already complicated family dynamics.

Presenting viewers with a fresh take on familial bonds and cultural expectations, Death Before the Wedding is creating a lot of buzz both for its gripping plot and picturesque scenes. The movie was filmed in Poland.

Death Before the Wedding: Filming locations explored

Death Before the Wedding was primarily shot in Mazowieckie, Poland. The key locations for shooting included Sonsk, Gasocin, Warsaw, and Serock, which highlight Poland’s picturesque countryside and vibrant city life, setting the backdrop for the romantic and comedic story to unfold.

The filming for the movie began in early 2024, almost a year before its scheduled February 2025 release on Netflix. The exact timeline of filming is unknown but the natural lighting and landscapes suggest that production may have primarily taken place during the spring or summer months given the bright and picturesque backdrop of the scenes of the movie. The primary shoot locations are as follows.

1) Sonsk, Mazowieckie

Sonsk is a quaint little village in the Mazowieckie region, which is known for its peaceful rural charm. The dairy farm crisis that we see in Death Before the Wedding likely takes place here, as this region has traditional farmlands and countryside scenery, which is perfect for it.

2) Gasocin, Mazowieckie

Gasocin is another village that is also very picturesque and adds to the authentic rural backdrop of the film. Given the countryside essence of the place, scenes featuring Maja’s family home were shot here.

3) Warsaw, Mazowieckie

Warsaw is the capital city of Poland and also its largest city. It presents a stark contrast to the rural locations that we primarily see in the movie. The city scenes, such as workplaces, cafes, or romantic moments the couple share in the city, were likely filmed here.

4) Serock, Mazowieckie

Serock in Mazowieckie is located near the Narew River, and the place is famous for its scenic lakes and historical sites. The place is extremely picturesque and serves as the perfect backdrop for romantic moments to unfold.

This location has been used by the production team for shooting outdoor or romantic sequences, adding a visually appealing backdrop to the film.

What do we know about Death Before the Wedding?

The official synopsis of the Polish movie, as per Netflix, is as follows:

"When Maja brings her fiancé home, her traditional parents must overcome their cultural biases amidst a crisis at their dairy farm. Can love find a way?"

The streaming platform has also released an official trailer for the movie, which can be watched here.

The trailer opens with the two factions in the dairy crisis meeting for a negotiation, setting the stage for further events to follow. The movie stars Polish actors Agnieszka Suchora, Tomasz Karolak, Natalia Iwanska, Gamou Fall, Paulina Galazka, Antoni Pawlicki, Robert Talarczyk, Monica Mariotti, Waleria Gorobets, and Barbara Garstka.

Death Before the Wedding was released on Netflix on February 12, 2024.

