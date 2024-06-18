Where is Derrick Johnson now? Anna Stubblefield's victim's whereabouts explored as Netflix drops Tell Them You Love Me 

Netflix's recently released documentary film Tell Them You Love Me explores a chilling case of s*xual assault on Derrick Johnson by a college professor at Rutgers University, named Anna Stubblefield.

Details about the case first surfaced in 2015 when Anna Stubblefield was accused of s*xual assault. She allegedly took advantage of Derrick's cerebral palsy and speech issues.

Anna Stubblefield subsequently served a 22-month sentence in prison after being convicted of s*xual assault. Derrick Johnson currently lives a quiet life with his mother, away from any spotlight.

The Netflix documentary Tell Them You Love Me explores the details of the assault case. It expands upon themes of consent, love, racial issues, and navigating communication issues.

Trending

About Derrick Johnson

A still of Derrick and his brother John (image via Netflix)

Derrick Johnson was a disabled man suffering from cerebral palsy which severely affected his speech. He was recognized as a non-verbal person.

The Netflix documentary Tell Them You Love Me explores the details behind the s*xual assault on him by Anna Stubblefield, who claimed that the two were in love. However, his family claimed that she assaulted him by taking advantage of his speech impediment.

Derrick Johnson currently resides in Irvington, New Jersey with his mother Daisy. She has been featured in the Netflix documentary and narrated her side of the argument. Derrick is no longer in touch with Anna and spends time with his family.

Incidentally, it was Derrick's brother John Johnson who introduced Derrick to Anna. John was Anna's student at Rutgers University, where she was teaching Newark's ethics.

Anna asserted that she could assist Derrick in communicating by using a technique known as facilitated communication (FC). The method has been subsequently criticized by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and they label it as "harmful".

In the initial phases of the therapy, Derrick did show considerable signs of progress in communication as he learned how to operate the keyboard and LED screen to communicate. He also started taking classes at the University with Anna's help.

Over many years, the two of them developed a physical relationship. This was disclosed by Anna to Derrick's family in 2011, who claimed that both of them were in love.

However, a clinical psychologist pointed out that Derrick lacked the ability to understand and participate in a relationship. This prompted his family to go ahead and charge Anna with charges of aggravated s*xual assault.

Read more: Is Tell Them You Love Me based on a true story?

More about Tell Them You Love Me

Tell Them You Love Me not only presents the case of Derrick Johnson but also opens up the debate on love and consent through the recollection of the events. It engages the viewers to think about the lines between love and abuse and how big a role communication plays in any kind of physical relationship.

Read more: Tell Them You Love Me: 5 chilling details about Anna Stubblefield’s bizarre case

The official synopsis reads:

"Tell Them You Love Me explores the extraordinary story of Anna Stubblefield, an esteemed university professor who becomes embroiled in a controversial affair with Derrick Johnson, a non-verbal black man with cerebral palsy. Anna says she unlocked Derrick's mind from his body by teaching him to communicate using a keyboard."

It further continues:

"But when Derrick's family begin to question his miraculous transformation, and Anna's intentions, it would lead to a criminal trial that would challenge our perceptions of disability and the nature of consent...of the case, this feature documentary weaves a riveting and endlessly nuanced story about communication, race, and s*x."

Tell Them You Love Me premiered on Netflix on June 14, 2024.

Read more: Tell Them You Love Me review