Where was Everest (2015) filmed? Major shooting locations explored 

Everest (2015) is a survival film that chronicles the real-life story of the climbers who encountered the 1996 Mount Everest disaster. Written by Simon Beaufoy and William Nicholson, the story follows two groups of climbers who embark on an expedition.

Everest (2015) was theatrically released on September 18, 2015, and went on to gross over $203 million worldwide. The movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Hawkes, Josh Brolin, Michael Kelly, Emily Watson, Sam Worthington, and Keira Knightley.

The filming of Everest (2015) primarily took place in the Everest region, several locations across Nepal, and parts of England and Rome, Italy.

Everest (2015): Complete film locations explored

South Base Camp, Mount Everest, Nepal

Everest (2015) was primarily shot in the South Base Camps of Mount Everest (Image via Netflix)

There are two base camps on opposite sides of Mount Everest: the South Base Camp in Nepal and the North Base Camp in Tibet. These camps are primarily used by mountain climbers to make their journey to the peak.

As per Deadline, filming took place at South Base Camp on March 24, 2014. The production team gained permission from the Nepalese government to briefly shoot on location for authenticity. However, the bright sunlight was replaced with artificial lights in the studio.

Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, Nepal

Everest (2015) was shot in the airport and regions across Kathmandu (Image via Netflix)

As per My Republica, Josh Brolin and John Hawkes began filming Everest (2015) at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on January 14, 2014. In the movie, the airport serves as a crucial setting where the climbers land and plan the next steps of their expedition.

The film not only includes scenes from the airport but also features its nearby streets, creating the background of Nepal. Additionally, filming continued the next day at Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla. The production team then moved to Namche Bazaar, which provided the rural scenery of Nepal.

The Dolomites and Rome, Italy

Parts of the scenes of Mount Everst were created in Cinecitta Studios in Rome (Image via Netflix)

The Dolomites, a mountain range in Italy, served as a background to mimic the scenery of Mount Everest. This was done mainly due to the harsh weather conditions and lack of sunlight in the Everest base camps.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, after completing filming at the Everest Base Camps, the production team moved to Cinecitta Studios in Rome. With an area covering 40,000 square metres, this is the largest film studio in Europe.

It is equipped with advanced filming devices, which provided the bright light needed to provide a similar lighting needed to resemble a sunrise.

Iceland

Everest (2015) was shot for a month in Iceland (Image via Netflix)

As per Variety, after filming in Italy, the production team moved to Iceland for a month. Iceland is the home country of Baltasar Kormákur, the director of Everest (2015). His knowledge of the country's climate and geography helped the team to shoot the harsh weather conditions in the movie.

Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire, England

As per BBC, on April 18, 2014, an avalanche struck the South Base Camps, killing 16 Sherpas. A part of the production team of the film was still filming at the camps but didn't suffer any casualties.

The crew eventually moved to Pinewood Studio in England. Located in the village of Iver Heath, almost 18 miles away from London, the studio served as the set to complete the CGI backgrounds in the movie.

Santa Monica Mountains, California

Located in Southern California, the Santa Monica Mountains are a coastal mountain range lying next to the Pacific Ocean.

As per an AZ Central Article, the Santa Monica Mountains served as a training ground for Josh Brolin and Jake Gyllenhaal in January 2014. The actors learned climbing in its rocky terrain and reportedly got lost once in the mountains.

Everest (2015) is available for streaming on Netflix.

