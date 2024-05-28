Where was Everybody Wants Some!! filmed? All filming locations explored

Written and directed by Richard Linklater, Everybody Wants Some!! is a 2016 American teen comedy film, starring Glenn Powell, Zoey Deutch, Blake Jenner, and more. Although the film is not based on a true story, Linklater revealed that the inspiration behind it came from his real-life experiences, while he was attending Sam Houston State University.

The film is considered the spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused, which was released in 1993 and revolved around the last days of high school boys in the year 1997.

Despite being critically acclaimed, the film ended up a box-office disaster, grossing $5.4 million against a $10 million budget. Nevertheless, Everybody Wants Some!! garnered a good reception, having been certified Fresh at 87% on rotten Tomatoes.

The nostalgic goodness of the plot had a major contribution and so did the filming locations which majorly took place in Texas, adding authenticity and significance for Linklater. Follow along with the article to learn about all the filming locations for Everybody Wants Some!!

All filming locations in Everybody Wants Some!!

In Everybody Wants Some!!, all major locations in Texas were carefully chosen by Linklater, who wanted to reflect on his own experiences and create an authentic depiction of college life in the early 1980s.

Below are the four major locations where the film was shot.

San Marcos, Texas

Most of the social and nightlife scenes in the movie were filmed in San Marcos, Texas, capturing the vibrant and youthful energy of Jake (Blake Jenner), Finn (Glen Powell), and all the characters in the film who begin to move past their boyhood. Also, many of the campus scenes depicting college life in 1980s were also filmed here, adding realism and nostalgia.

Bastrop, Texas

The Bastrop State Park location was majorly used for some of the outdoor scenes, which provided a scenic background. Additionally, various picturesque street scenes, as well as local establishments in Bastrop, had a major contribution in helping set the period and regional authenticity of the film, which certainly infused the essence, Linklater wanted to invest in his project.

Elgin, Texas

Known for its charming building and classic Americana vine, Elgin was one of the best locations for the film that depicted the quaint charm of small-town Texas. The Historic Downtown Elgin served as a backdrop for other quieter character interactions and also for moments of introspection. Elgin was one of the important four places that explored the surroundings beyond the college campus.

San Antonio, Texas

Similar to San Marcos, San Antonio was the second location to provide settings for cultural experiences, bustling streets, and party life for characters in the film. These scenes depicted how college students in the 1980s immersed themselves in the vibrant social scene of the era.

What is Everybody Wants Some!! all about

Everybody Wants Some!! can be streamed on Netflix and Apple TV+. The film is also available on Amazon Prime Video, and here’s how the OTT giant describes the plot:

"In 1980, freshman Jake and his new rowdy teammates must navigate their way between girls, parties and baseball, all in the last weekend before college begins. From writer and director Richard Linklater comes the movie that proves good times never get old."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Everybody Wants Some!! and all your favorite movies and TV shows as 2024 progresses.

