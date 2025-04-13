Where was Gunslingers filmed? All filming locations explored

Gunslingers is the latest film by Brian Skiba, who not only wrote and directed the film but also produced it with Randall Batinkoff, Laurie Love, and Scott Reed. The movie was released in limited theaters across the United States and on video on demand on April 11, 2025.

Set in a town known for its violent residents, mostly outlaws and wanted men, the story follows Thomas Keller, who is wanted for the murder of Jess Rockefeller in New York State. The bounty on his head makes him a target of frequent attacks, leading to brutal conflicts, violence, and lightning-fast gunslinging.

Gunslingers was shot in Kentucky to capture the authentic landscape of the Wild West. The cast includes Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff, Heather Graham, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Randall Batinkoff, Tzi Ma, and Costas Mandylor in prominent roles.

Gunslingers was filmed in Kentucky

As mentioned above, Gunslingers was shot across multiple counties in Kentucky to capture the real essence of the Western landscape. Filming on real locations elevated the storytelling by providing an authenticity to the film. Below are the primary locations where the film was shot:

Cave City, Kentucky

The picturesque small town in the southern part of the state, near Mammoth Cave National Park, offered the rustic landscape the story needed. With its historic buildings and welcoming community, the location is close to one of the world’s most famous cave systems. It has plenty of natural beauty to be captured by a camera.

Barren County, Kentucky

Barren County is known for its vast landscapes. Interestingly, unlike its name, the county has vast farmlands with plenty of cattle and meandering roads. It is the agricultural heart of the state, with beautiful people, periodic aesthetics, and natural beauty.

Hart County, Kentucky

Hart County, located in the south central part of Kentucky, is known for its greenery, perfect for a Western film. The landscape and architecture of the area provide a nostalgic element for a bygone era, which the production crew tried to capture for the film.

Edmonson County, Kentucky

This county is also located in the south-central part of the state, with a landscape similar to Hart County. However, the rural area has more untouched landscapes, providing a scenic beauty as well as a rustic landscape for a dramatic story. It is a perfect place to show the harsh living conditions of that era, where the lack of resources became the main point of violent conflicts.

What is Gunslingers about?

Gunslingers is a traditional Western film set in a violent world of rugged men fighting for survival. With a talented cast, it promises a dramatic story with intense action and dramatic storytelling. The official synopsis:

"When the most wanted man in America surfaces in a small Kentucky town, his violent history -- and a blood-thirsty mob seeking vengeance and a king's ransom -- soon follow."

It continues:

"As brothers face off against one another and bullets tear the town to shreds, this lightning-fast gunslinger makes his enemies pay the ultimate price for their greed. Academy Award Winner Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff, and Heather Graham star in an action-packed Western thriller about true justice in the wild west."

Stay tuned for more news and information on Gunslingers and other upcoming films and TV shows.

